Another blow for Philly: DeSean Jackson to miss games with abdominal strain

The Philadelphia Eagles took another injury hit today.

Receiver DeSean Jackson is expected to miss at least a couple of games with an abdominal strain, according to reports.

ESPN’s Tim McManus reported that a doctor recommended surgery, but Jackson declined so that he could return sooner, a source told McManus. Surgery would have forced him off the field for at least six weeks.

Jackson, who turns 33 in December, is in his 12th season in the league.

Eagles defensive lineman Malik Jackson injured his foot in Week 1 and will miss the remainder of the season.

The Eagles hosts the Detroit Lions on Sunday and play the Packers in Green Bay on Thursday night. The Dallas Cowboys host the Eagles on Oct. 20 for the first of their two meetings.

DeSean Jackson has an abdominal strain that is expected to sideline him for about two weeks, according to sources. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 17, 2019