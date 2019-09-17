Rookie Daniel Jones taking over for New York Giants as Eli Manning era fading

Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott (4) and New York Giants’ Eli Manning (10) greet each other after their NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) AP PHOTO

The Eli Manning era is finally fading to black.

The New York Giants announced Daniel Jones will replace Manning as the starter for their game against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Sunday. Jones was the sixth overall pick out of Duke in April’s NFL draft.

Manning, 38, led the Giants to Super Bowl titles in 2007 and 2011. He has been at the helm since 2004. He has started every game but one for New York since Nov. 21, 2004. He is 161-161 as a starter in his career.

“Eli and I spoke this morning,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said Tuesday in a release. “I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter. I also talked to Daniel. Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games. Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready to play on Sunday.”

The Giants host the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6. They host the Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football on Nov. 4.

Manning’s 62.9 completion percentage is 21st in the league. He has two touchdowns and two interceptions. His 78.7 QB rating is 25th in the league.