Dallas Cowboys
Live updates: Dallas Cowboys go for first 4-0 start since 2007 against New Orleans Saints
Dak Prescott says ‘It’s always fun going into this environment, how [Saints] fans are going to be’
The Dallas Cowboys take on the New Orleans Saints at 7:25 p.m. Sunday at the Superdome.
The game airs on NBC (KXAS/Ch. 5 locally).
The Cowboys have won their first three games. The Saints (2-1) are coming off an impressive win on the road at Seattle despite playing without injured quarterback Drew Brees. Backup Teddy Bridgewater will be under center tonight for the Saints.
The Cowboys last started 4-0 in 2007. They’ve done it 10 times in franchise history.
Dak Prescott is off to the best start of his career with nine touchdown passes and two interceptions and a league-leading 74.5 completion percentage.
Follow all of the news, scores and updates right here from the Cowboys’ reporters on the scene:
