Live updates: Dallas Cowboys go for first 4-0 start since 2007 against New Orleans Saints

Dak Prescott says ‘It’s always fun going into this environment, how [Saints] fans are going to be’ Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said playing the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome is always an exciting environment, especially for someone like him who grew up in Louisiana. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said playing the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome is always an exciting environment, especially for someone like him who grew up in Louisiana.

The Dallas Cowboys take on the New Orleans Saints at 7:25 p.m. Sunday at the Superdome.

The game airs on NBC (KXAS/Ch. 5 locally).

The Cowboys have won their first three games. The Saints (2-1) are coming off an impressive win on the road at Seattle despite playing without injured quarterback Drew Brees. Backup Teddy Bridgewater will be under center tonight for the Saints.

The Cowboys last started 4-0 in 2007. They’ve done it 10 times in franchise history.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Dak Prescott is off to the best start of his career with nine touchdown passes and two interceptions and a league-leading 74.5 completion percentage.

Follow all of the news, scores and updates right here from the Cowboys’ reporters on the scene:

SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Kris Richard said last year's 13-10 win over the New Orleans Saints means little to him this year.