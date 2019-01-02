After a period of relative stability, another morning anchor is leaving NBC 5 Today

Marc Fein, who has been with KXAS/Channel 5 since 2011, is leaving the station, according to a report by local-TV blogger Ed Bark.
“Fein confirmed through sources that his contract is not being renewed,” Bark wrote on his Uncle Barky’s Bytes blog.
The station declined to comment to the Star-Telegram or to Bark.
Fein joined the station in 2011 and moved to mornings after Mark Hayes, who had been morning anchor since May 2012, left in early 2014. Both co-anchored with stalwart Deborah Ferguson, who has been with the station since 1991 and has been a morning anchor for more than 16 years.
According to Bark, Fein’s departure date has yet to be determined. The Star-Telegram attempted to contact him via Facebook Messenger. We will update if he responds.
Besides Ferguson and Fein, NBC 5 Today also features meteorologist Grant Johnston, who has been with the station since 2010, and traffic anchor/meteorologist Samantha Davies, who has been with KXAS since 2009.
