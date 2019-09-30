Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: When, where, TV, kickoff, radio, records, spread
Dak Prescott says knowing defenses better has allowed him to grow at quarterback
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers meet at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
Both teams are coming off the first loss. The Cowboys lost 12-10 to the New Orleans Saints Sunday night. The Packers lost at home 34-27 to the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night.
The Packers have won seven of the past eight meetings, including the past two. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 7-2 all-time against the Cowboys, including two playoff wins.
Dallas Cowboys (3-1) vs. Green Bay Packers (3-1)
When: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington
What: Dallas’ offense finally looked mortal in the Saints’ loss. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for just 35 yards, the third third-lowest output of his career. The Cowboys’ vaunted offensive line looked overmatched for the first time. Dak Prescott threw for a season-low 223 yards on 22 of 33 passing with an interception.
X factor: Left tackle Tyron Smith is likely to miss the game with a high ankle sprain from late in the Saints’ loss. Cameron Fleming is the backup.
TV: FOX (KDFW/Ch. 4 locally in DFW)
Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM The Fan
Line: Cowboys -4.5
