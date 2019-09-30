Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: When, where, TV, kickoff, radio, records, spread

Dak Prescott says knowing defenses better has allowed him to grow at quarterback Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said knowing and understanding what defenses are trying to do better has helped him and the offense. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said knowing and understanding what defenses are trying to do better has helped him and the offense.

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers meet at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Both teams are coming off the first loss. The Cowboys lost 12-10 to the New Orleans Saints Sunday night. The Packers lost at home 34-27 to the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night.

The Packers have won seven of the past eight meetings, including the past two. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 7-2 all-time against the Cowboys, including two playoff wins.

Dallas Cowboys (3-1) vs. Green Bay Packers (3-1)

When: 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington

What: Dallas’ offense finally looked mortal in the Saints’ loss. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for just 35 yards, the third third-lowest output of his career. The Cowboys’ vaunted offensive line looked overmatched for the first time. Dak Prescott threw for a season-low 223 yards on 22 of 33 passing with an interception.

X factor: Left tackle Tyron Smith is likely to miss the game with a high ankle sprain from late in the Saints’ loss. Cameron Fleming is the backup.

TV: FOX (KDFW/Ch. 4 locally in DFW)

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM The Fan

Line: Cowboys -4.5