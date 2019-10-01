Cowboys-Packers aftermarket tickets NFL’s most expensive in 2019

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) takes a snap against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of an NFL football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Green Bay won 35-31. Special to the Star-Telegram

For the second week in a row the Dallas Cowboys’ game is the hottest ticket in the NFL.

The Cowboys’ game against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium has an average ticket price of $384.11 on TickPick, the no-fee secondary ticket seller.

That’s 45% more than the next highest Week 5 game, the Patriots vs. Redskins.

This Sunday’s game at AT&T Stadium is the most expensive ticket for the rest of the Cowboys’ season — at the moment. The “get-in” price on TickPick is $132.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Cowboys and Packers are both 3-1 and coming off losses.

The lowest price for standing room only tickets on Stubhub is $90.24, not including fees. Vividseats’ SRO tickets are $91. There are SRO tickets listed for almost $200. The lowest price for a seat on Stubhub is $177.60. And that’s in section 423 — the upper most level in the corner of the end zone.

The most expensive tickets on Stubhub are listed at $4,758.04 for a seat in the Founders Club suite in section 235 at the 50-yard line. VividSeats has the same suite tickets listed for as high a $3,003.

These prices should allow you to watch a couple minutes of the game sitting on Jerry Jones’ lap.