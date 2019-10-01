Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys-Packers aftermarket tickets NFL’s most expensive in 2019

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) takes a snap against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of an NFL football game at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Green Bay won 35-31.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) takes a snap against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of an NFL football game at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Green Bay won 35-31. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram
ARLINGTON

For the second week in a row the Dallas Cowboys’ game is the hottest ticket in the NFL.

The Cowboys’ game against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium has an average ticket price of $384.11 on TickPick, the no-fee secondary ticket seller.

That’s 45% more than the next highest Week 5 game, the Patriots vs. Redskins.

This Sunday’s game at AT&T Stadium is the most expensive ticket for the rest of the Cowboys’ season — at the moment. The “get-in” price on TickPick is $132.

The Cowboys and Packers are both 3-1 and coming off losses.

The lowest price for standing room only tickets on Stubhub is $90.24, not including fees. Vividseats’ SRO tickets are $91. There are SRO tickets listed for almost $200. The lowest price for a seat on Stubhub is $177.60. And that’s in section 423 — the upper most level in the corner of the end zone.

The most expensive tickets on Stubhub are listed at $4,758.04 for a seat in the Founders Club suite in section 235 at the 50-yard line. VividSeats has the same suite tickets listed for as high a $3,003.

These prices should allow you to watch a couple minutes of the game sitting on Jerry Jones’ lap.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  