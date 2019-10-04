Jerry Jones says Cowboys’ offensive game plan did not change vs. Saints

SHARE COPY LINK

Jerry Jones defended the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive game plan against the New Orleans Saints.

Jones told Ben and Skin during his weekly radio appearance on KRLD/105.3 The Fan that the offense didn’t alter its style for the Saints in the 12-10 loss.

“That’s not true. That’s not accurate. We did not do that,” Jones said. Instead, Jones said the fumbles by Jason Witten and Ezekiel Elliott had more to do with the loss than offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s strategy. Plus, he said the sack of Dak Prescott with under two minutes remaining proved costly.

“Those turnovers that we had — and we’re not blaming anybody — and the sack we had at the end of the game, they took our measure,” he said. “I think a combination of [the Saints] controlling the ball and the turnovers were the story of the game.”

Jones also credited the Saints’ defense.

“They gave us some things we had trouble dealing with, their alignments and the interior of their defensive line. That was problematic for us,” he said. “’But we were in a position to win that game in a hostile atmosphere against a good team.”

The turnovers, he said, doomed the Cowboys’ chances.

“We didn’t plan on Witten having a fumble. The approach we took to the game was for Witten to handle the ball,” he said. “We didn’t plan on Zeke fumbling. We don’t factor in those turnovers. or that sack with a minute, 40 on the clock. If we had factored that into the game then you’d probably be devil-may-care and doing all kinds of crazy things.”

Plus, Jones said, “If you plan on those three things happening you’re probably going to get your butt kicked.”