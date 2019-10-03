Dallas Cowboys

Watch Leighton Vander Esch, Kellen Moore get laughs in Idaho car dealer commercial

Kellen Moore and Leighton Vander Esch star in a commercial for an Idaho car dealer and it’s pretty funny.

The Dallas Cowboys’ first-year offensive coordinator and second-year linebacker are both Boise State alumnus and their names carry a lot of weight in the state.

The 30-second spot includes Moore making a pitch to use Vander Esch as the dealer’s choice to announce the company’s dealer of the year award. Moore opens up a crate to reveal Vander Esch packed in with Styrofoam peanuts holding a dealer of the year award trophy.

The funniest part of the spot is Moore in a dual role, sitting at a boardroom table with a fake mustache. Vander Esch, who doesn’t say anything in the commercial, gets a laugh with some funny eye work at the end.

