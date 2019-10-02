Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys receiver could return against against Green Bay Packers
The Dallas Cowboys’ offense could get a big assist against the Green Bay Packers.
Injured receiver Michael Gallup is practicing Wednesday and is likely to play when the Cowboys’ host the Packers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
Gallup missed the past two games with a knee injury. He was expected to miss a month. He tore the meniscus in his left knee late in the win at Washington.
Head coach Jason Garret called Gallup a weapon who “has done a lot of good things for us.”
“Michael has just been a really impactful player. We throw him the ball and good things happen,” Garrett said. “He’s demonstrated that he can win short, medium and deep.”
