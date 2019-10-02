Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys receiver could return against against Green Bay Packers

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) runs pass drills during OTA’s at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 22, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) runs pass drills during OTA's at The Star in Frisco, Wednesday, May, 22, 2019. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
The Dallas Cowboys’ offense could get a big assist against the Green Bay Packers.

Injured receiver Michael Gallup is practicing Wednesday and is likely to play when the Cowboys’ host the Packers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Gallup missed the past two games with a knee injury. He was expected to miss a month. He tore the meniscus in his left knee late in the win at Washington.

Head coach Jason Garret called Gallup a weapon who “has done a lot of good things for us.”

“Michael has just been a really impactful player. We throw him the ball and good things happen,” Garrett said. “He’s demonstrated that he can win short, medium and deep.”

