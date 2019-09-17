Trouble piling up for undefeated Cowboys; another starter injured, could miss 4-6 wks

By the numbers: Dallas Cowboys Here's a quick look at the most interesting stats about the Dallas Cowboys. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's a quick look at the most interesting stats about the Dallas Cowboys.

The injury bug is starting to bite the undefeated Dallas Cowboys as free safety Xavier Woods could be out 4-6 weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Woods suffered the injury late in the 31-21 victory against the Washington Redskins.

He is the second starter to be sidelined following the game, joining receiver Michael Gallup who is out 2-4 weeks after undergoing surgery Tuesday morning to repair a torn meniscus.

Look for Darian Thompson to move in the starting lineup in place of Woods and for rookie sixth-round pick Donovan Wilson to be active for the first time. Of course, with the depth they have at cornerback, they could move Byron Jones back to safety.

Given the injuries to Gallup and Woods, the Cowboys worked out free agent wide receivers Quincy Adeboyejo and DaMarkus Lodge and safety Josh Jones on Tuesday. Adeboyejo and Lodge are both Cedar Hill products.

Jones is most intriguing as the former North Carolina State product was selected by the Packers late in the second round of the 2017 draft but never took hold of a starting position.

Jones played in 29 games in two seasons with Green Bay, starting 12 of them. He recorded 100 tackles, including three sacks, and an interception.

He was waived with a non-football illness designation in late August and has worked out with a number of team’s since, including the Bills, Vikings, Lions and Patriots.