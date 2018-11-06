Rumors: Dez Bryant will face Cowboys at AT&T Stadium after signing with this NFC team

Dez Bryant will face the his old team this season on Nov. 29.

On Tuesday morning, the ex-Dallas Cowboys wide receiver worked out with the New Orleans Saints. Later that day, he signed a contract with the team, according to a tweet from NFL reporter Benjamin Albright.

Rumor the #Saints are signing Dez Bryant. Working to confirm. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 7, 2018

A short while later, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com published this tweet.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones made the decision to release the outspoken wide receiver last spring.

While the Cowboys were at training camp, Bryant took shots at the franchise as well as several players, on Twitter.

Some of those individuals, such as linebacker Sean Lee responded publicly.

Several members of the organization said that they wanted quarterback Dak Prescott to be able to spread the ball around.

During a radio appearance in October, Jerry Jones also said the team had not rostered a No. 1 wide receiver in several years. However, the Cowboys did trade for Oakland Raiders wide receiver during their bye week this season.

During the offseason, Bryant rejected a contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens. He also sat for a meeting with the Cleveland Browns.

Ultimately, he did not reach an agreement with either team.

Earlier this month, Bryant said he would be open to returning to the Cowboys.

However, Jerry Jones nixed that idea.