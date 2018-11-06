Titans’ diss of Cowboys’ star stirs the memories of original disser Terrell Owens

It was a brief celebration that seemed to switch the momentum with a few dance moves on the midfield star logo at AT&T Stadium.

After intercepting Dak Prescott in the end zone, Tennessee Titans’ safety Kevin Byard raced to the Dallas Cowboys’ star logo at midfield to celebrate. He was quickly joined by several teammates before Cowboys’ corner back Byron Jones protested, pushing Byard and ending the display.

It was similar to Terrell Owens’ famous spike on the star in 2000 when he was with the 49ers. Owens responded Monday night with his own commentary on Twitter.

I gave 'em the drip, they sucked it up, I got 'em on it. pic.twitter.com/qYTzuE0xRb — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) November 6, 2018

Even former Cowboys’ defensive back, who hit Owens for his 2000 disrespect for the star, commented on Twitter.

For the Cowboys, however, the damage was done and the Titans never looked back en route to a 28-14 win. Tennessee drove 80 yards to tie the game at 7-7 after Byard’s pick and never trailed again.





“There’s no reason to disrespect the star like that,” Jones said. “You can have fun, I understand the celebrating, but you overstep the boundaries when you go on the star.”





Side-by-side of Kevin Byard and @terrellowens, 18 years apart, celebrating on the star at midfield in Dallas. @KB31_Era pic.twitter.com/d5FgFjVDUG — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) November 6, 2018

Byard said he thought of the move at the team hotel before the game.

”Thinking about what I could do if I make a play. And it was really just to show the team that we aren’t scared. We are here to play ball. We are here to win the game,” Byard said. “I was actually expecting somebody to knock my head off.”

That didn’t happen as the Titans did most of the head-knocking, especially after Byard’s game-changing interception.