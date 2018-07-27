Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley missing Dez Bryant

What are the Dallas Cowboys missing most without the passionate and demonstrative Dez Bryant so far in training camp? It is his vocal presence on the practice field, per receiver Cole Beasley.
By
Up Next
What are the Dallas Cowboys missing most without the passionate and demonstrative Dez Bryant so far in training camp? It is his vocal presence on the practice field, per receiver Cole Beasley.
By

Dallas Cowboys

Dez Bryant calls Jerry Jones clueless, blames current Cowboys players for his departure

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

July 27, 2018 05:49 PM

Oxnard, Calif.

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant shot back at a perceived slight from Stephen Jones in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Responding from comments by the Cowboys’ vice president on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Bryant, who is still looking for another team after being released by Dallas, said he was being painted as a scapegoat for the team’s offensive struggles a year ago.

Stephen Jones said quarterback Dak Prescott struggled to trust the offensive system “with Dez Bryant in his ear.”

“Here we go with that scapegoat [stuff],” Bryant posted on Twitter. “I charged everything to the game and went the other way.. y’all know what the real problem is .. don’t put it on me with that bulls---.. garbage ass play calling.. Everybody lined up in the same spot for 17 weeks.”

In a later post on Twitter, Bryant said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was “clueless” and accused Travis Frederick and Sean Lee of pushing him out of Dallas.

“[Stephen Jones] is not clueless. Jerry was the only one who was clueless,” Bryant wrote. “[Stuff] was planned to get me out Ask Travis [Frederick] and my brother snake Lee I mean Sean Lee.”

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram



The Dallas Cowboys have dumped star wide receiver Dez Bryant, and Star-Telegram sports guys Mac Engel and Clarence E. Hill Jr. debated America’s Team move in a Facebook Live.

By

  Comments  