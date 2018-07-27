Dez Bryant calls Jerry Jones clueless, blames current Cowboys players for his departure

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant shot back at a perceived slight from Stephen Jones in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Here we go with that scapegoat shit.. i charged everything to the game and went the other way.. y’all know what the real problem is .. don’t put it on me with that bullshit.. garbage ass play calling.. Everybody lined up in the same spot for 17 weeks..https://t.co/YhG4cAPx6O — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Responding from comments by the Cowboys’ vice president on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Bryant, who is still looking for another team after being released by Dallas, said he was being painted as a scapegoat for the team’s offensive struggles a year ago.

Stephen Jones on Dak improving: Dak is working on his game & accuracy. He has to trust the system. I think that was tough last year with @DezBryant in his ear. I think he'll have the year he had last year if not better! #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/Aqta1luYjH — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) July 27, 2018

Stephen Jones said quarterback Dak Prescott struggled to trust the offensive system “with Dez Bryant in his ear.”

“Here we go with that scapegoat [stuff],” Bryant posted on Twitter. “I charged everything to the game and went the other way.. y’all know what the real problem is .. don’t put it on me with that bulls---.. garbage ass play calling.. Everybody lined up in the same spot for 17 weeks.”

In a later post on Twitter, Bryant said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was “clueless” and accused Travis Frederick and Sean Lee of pushing him out of Dallas.

He’s not clueless.. Jerry was the only one who was clueless.. shit was a planned to get me out ask Travis and my brother snake Lee I mean Sean Lee https://t.co/7BK9cEkW90 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

“[Stephen Jones] is not clueless. Jerry was the only one who was clueless,” Bryant wrote. “[Stuff] was planned to get me out Ask Travis [Frederick] and my brother snake Lee I mean Sean Lee.”

Yea he suppose to been my brother .. we laughed talk about goals and stuff he sat right across from me in the locker room..never thought we had a problem.. I got cut.. he was the first to know.. I find out he was also behind it

Damn!! https://t.co/KgNfu9f2uU — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018