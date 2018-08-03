Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant is being considered by the Cleveland Browns.
Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant is being considered by the Cleveland Browns. David Kent Star-Telegram archives
Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant is being considered by the Cleveland Browns. David Kent Star-Telegram archives

Dallas Cowboys

Two new frontrunners to land Dez Bryant are on the Cowboys schedule, oddsmaker says

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

August 03, 2018 11:11 AM

Where will Dez Bryant land?

Even though training camps across the NFL are well underway, the former Cowboy remains unsigned.

According to Bookmaker.eu, the wide receiver has the best chance of playing for the Baltimore Ravens (+350), followed by the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts (both at +400).

The Cowboys travel to Houston on Oct. 7 and go to Indianapolis on Dec. 16.

Soon after Bryant was released last spring, the Ravens offered Bryant a multi-year deal. Last month, the Cleveland Browns were also reportedly interested in the wideout’s services.

Last Friday, Bryant called Jerry Jones ‘clueless’ in a Twitter post after he heard comments made by Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

The former Cowboy believes he’s viewed as a scapegoat for the team’s offensive issues from a year ago.

Here are the complete odds of which teams are most likely to sign Dez Bryant from Bookmaker.eu:

Ravens +350

Texans +400

Colts +400

Packers +650

Saints +700

49ers +700

Redskins +800

Bills +800

Seahawks +1000

NYG +1000

NYJ +1200

Patriots +2500

Eagles +5000

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick addresses Dez Bryant's Tweets . In a post on Twitter, former Cowboy Dez Bryant said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was “clueless” and accused Travis Frederick and Sean Lee of pushing him out of Dallas.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  