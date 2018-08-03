Two new frontrunners to land Dez Bryant are on the Cowboys schedule, oddsmaker says

Where will Dez Bryant land?
Even though training camps across the NFL are well underway, the former Cowboy remains unsigned.
According to Bookmaker.eu, the wide receiver has the best chance of playing for the Baltimore Ravens (+350), followed by the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts (both at +400).
The Cowboys travel to Houston on Oct. 7 and go to Indianapolis on Dec. 16.
Soon after Bryant was released last spring, the Ravens offered Bryant a multi-year deal. Last month, the Cleveland Browns were also reportedly interested in the wideout’s services.
Last Friday, Bryant called Jerry Jones ‘clueless’ in a Twitter post after he heard comments made by Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio.
The former Cowboy believes he’s viewed as a scapegoat for the team’s offensive issues from a year ago.
Here are the complete odds of which teams are most likely to sign Dez Bryant from Bookmaker.eu:
Ravens +350
Texans +400
Colts +400
Packers +650
Saints +700
49ers +700
Redskins +800
Bills +800
Seahawks +1000
NYG +1000
NYJ +1200
Patriots +2500
Eagles +5000
