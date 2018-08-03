Two new frontrunners to land Dez Bryant are on the Cowboys schedule, oddsmaker says

Where will Dez Bryant land?

Even though training camps across the NFL are well underway, the former Cowboy remains unsigned.

According to Bookmaker.eu, the wide receiver has the best chance of playing for the Baltimore Ravens (+350), followed by the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts (both at +400).

The Cowboys travel to Houston on Oct. 7 and go to Indianapolis on Dec. 16.

Soon after Bryant was released last spring, the Ravens offered Bryant a multi-year deal. Last month, the Cleveland Browns were also reportedly interested in the wideout’s services.

Last Friday, Bryant called Jerry Jones ‘clueless’ in a Twitter post after he heard comments made by Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

The former Cowboy believes he’s viewed as a scapegoat for the team’s offensive issues from a year ago.

Here are the complete odds of which teams are most likely to sign Dez Bryant from Bookmaker.eu: Ravens +350 Texans +400 Colts +400 Packers +650



Saints +700 49ers +700



Redskins +800 Bills +800



Seahawks +1000 NYG +1000 NYJ +1200 Patriots +2500



Eagles +5000