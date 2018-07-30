Why does one of the best players in the NFL want his team to add Dez Bryant?

Dez Bryant has been a major focal point of training camp thus far.

Last Friday, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said that quarterback Dak Prescott struggled to trust the offensive system “with Dez Bryant in his ear.”

And while Jones would later attempt to clarify the remark, Bryant fired back with several tweets. One of those tweets called owner Jerry Jones “clueless.”

Linebacker Sean Lee and center Travis Frederick earned Bryant’s wrath, too. Both players issued strong responses to his accusations when they spoke to the media.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

But one of the NFL’s best players doesn’t care about any of that. On Sunday, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown fired off this tweet:

Come play with me @DezBryant let’s get the chip..........Eat Greedy......Big plates....... — Antonio Brown (@AB84) July 29, 2018

Last week, John Dorsey, general manager of the Cleveland Browns, said that his team is considering signing Bryant.