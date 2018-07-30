Dez Bryant felt like he had become the "scapegoat" for the Cowboys.
Dez Bryant felt like he had become the "scapegoat" for the Cowboys. David Kent dkent@star-telegram.com
Dez Bryant felt like he had become the "scapegoat" for the Cowboys. David Kent dkent@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Why does one of the best players in the NFL want his team to add Dez Bryant?

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

July 30, 2018 01:20 PM

Dez Bryant has been a major focal point of training camp thus far.

Last Friday, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said that quarterback Dak Prescott struggled to trust the offensive system “with Dez Bryant in his ear.”

And while Jones would later attempt to clarify the remark, Bryant fired back with several tweets. One of those tweets called owner Jerry Jones “clueless.”

Linebacker Sean Lee and center Travis Frederick earned Bryant’s wrath, too. Both players issued strong responses to his accusations when they spoke to the media.

But one of the NFL’s best players doesn’t care about any of that. On Sunday, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown fired off this tweet:

Last week, John Dorsey, general manager of the Cleveland Browns, said that his team is considering signing Bryant.

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick addresses Dez Bryant's Tweets . In a post on Twitter, former Cowboy Dez Bryant said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was “clueless” and accused Travis Frederick and Sean Lee of pushing him out of Dallas.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  