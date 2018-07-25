Baker Mayfield to Dez Bryant? Yes, Bryant is being discussed by the Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey said the team has discussed signing former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant among a number of possible additions in the next week or so.

Bryant has remained unsigned sign he was released by the Cowboys on April 13.

Bryant turned down a three-year contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens and has reportedly only interested in signing a one-year, prove-it deal with a contending team.

The Browns don’t rate as a contender.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

But they could represent the best possible job offer to Bryant, who has not drawn much interest since turning down the Ravens and remains unemployed.

Dorsey, who has scouted Bryant since he came out of college, called the Cowboys all-time leader in touchdown receptions “passionate and talented”. He said he one of a number of receivers the Browns have discussed adding.

“I’ve had a chance to be around Dez,’‘ Dorsey said during the team’s press conference to open training camp on Wednesday via Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I’ve known Dez, I got a chance, when he was down there at Lufkin Texas, I actually went to his workout and got a chance to meet him down there. I know what kind of person he is and what makes him, he’s a very talented player. Have we had discussions about Dez Bryant? Yeah, that’s natural. You’re going to have discussions like that. Now, we’ll see what comes to fruition in the next couple days, but we’ve talked about it. You have to talk about these things.’‘

The Browns have a need a receiver because Josh Gordon did not report to training camp because of mental health and anxiety issues and there is no timeline for his return. Receiver Ricardo Lewis is also out for the year with neck issues.

A Bryant signing would put give the former Oklahoma State star an opportunity to catch passes from rookie top pick Baker Mayfield, who won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma last year.