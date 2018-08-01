Cowboys offense has not crossed this line in practice. ‘We are not where we want to be’

Through one full week of Dallas Cowboys training camp, the offense remains a work in progress. Quarterback Dak Prescott and the first-team offense have yet to throw a touchdown pass in team or 7-on-7 work.

Credit goes to a highly competitive Cowboys defense that is much improved over past years. But the offense, which is trying to find its footing without tight end Jason Witten (retired) and receiver Dez Bryant (released), has visibly struggled with a new group of pass catchers.

“We are not where we want to be. We have to have better execution on offense,” offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said. “We are still a work in progress and we are making strides but we have to make strides here quickly. Hopefully, we will be putting that ball in the end zone a lot this year.”

Here are four other things from Wednesday’s practice:

2. Coach Jason Garrett and offensive Scott Linehan attributed the lack of touchdowns in practice to the team doing no red zone work early in training camp. Well, the Cowboys did red zone work on Wednesday and the result was the same. Dak Prescott was high on what should have been an easy completion to tight end Blake Jarwin in 7-on-7. A successful drive in the first two-minute drill, which included back-to-back completions to rookie receiver Michael Gallup, led to a game-winning field goal.

A team red zone period that featured a nice pass to running back Ezekiel Elliott, who split out wide and caught a slant, ended at the 2-yard line when back-to-back passes to Jarwin and tight end Geoff Swaim fell incomplete.

3. Receiver Terrance Williams was a highlight on Wednesday as he got his first significant work with the first-team offense. He wowed the crowd and his teammates with a one-handed catch and then beat cornerback Byron Jones on a deep slant. It was an overall good day for Williams, whose public intoxication charge from the Frisco police department was dismissed. Rumors of his demise as part of a revamped receiver corps have been greatly exaggerated.

4. It was agent day at practice on Wednesday as running back Ezekiel Elliott’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux, made an appearance along with quarterback Dak Prescott’s agent, Todd France. Arceneaux was excited to see Elliott looking fast and sleek in practice. He said Elliott’s quiet off-season was purposeful and that the team plans to release the long-awaited documentary of his workout regimen that started during his six weeks in Cabo San Lucas while under suspension last year. Arceneaux hopes to release it before the start of the season.

5. Defensive end Randy Gregory got some work in the morning walkthrough after passing his physical and being taken off the non-football injury list. Gregory didn’t do anything in the padded afternoon practice as the Cowboys will continue to be cautious in how they bring him back. He has not played or practiced since the season finale in 2016 after being suspended for repeated violations of the NFL drug policy. He is in good shape and has gained much-needed weight. He is listed at 242 pounds but says he is bigger than that. Gregory’s goal is to get some action in preseason and be ready for the season opener against the Carolina Panthers.