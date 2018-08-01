Cowboys pass rusher Randy Gregory returns to field, but progress remains deliberate

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory practiced at training camp for the first time after being officially activated off the non-football injury list.



Gregory was suspended for repeated violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy after the 2016 season. Gregory, who is rooming with an accountability partner at camp, was reinstated by the league on July 17. He has worked out on the sidelines during the early part of camp but Tuesday was the first time he participated with the team on the field. He’ll only work with the team during morning walk through practices for the time being.



“I wanted to get him on as much tape today as I could,” Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said. “A lot of these other guys have had a lot of this work and we film it.”



Gregory declined to talk to reporters after practice.



Marinelli said players respond much better to watching film on themselves as opposed to another player. Marinelli was mostly helping Gregory learn his assignments and work on his technique during his first day.



“When you watch yourself on tape you’re so much more engaged than when you’re watching someone else,” Marinelli said. “When you see yourself, that’s when it starts kicking in. That’s why we film so much.”



Coach Jason Garrett said there is no specific timetable for Gregory.

“We’re still going to be very deliberate with him,” he said. “He’s making progress. But we don’t want to compromise him early on here and put him behind where he should be. We’re just going to watch him and see if he can handle the different things we’re asking him to do.”

