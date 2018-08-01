Social media Dak-lash? Prescott stands by anthem comments, says he was misunderstood

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has taken a beating on social media since his comments last week seemingly supporting owner Jerry Jones’ edict regarding protests against social justice and racism during the national anthem.





Jones said the Cowboys must stand with their toes on the line or face the possibility of losing their jobs.

Prescott said Jones’ words, which were contrary to NFL policy and prompted a league-wide gag order on the subject, didn’t faze him because he believed in standing and was going to do what he always had done.

Prescott said he understood the reasons behind the protests, which began with former San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick two years ago and were continued by a number of other players across the league, most notably Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

But Prescott said he believed it was wrong time and venue to protest.

It prompted a swift and visceral backlash on social media, accusing Prescott of selling out and not supporting a cause very dear to many people of color, especially with President Donald Trump continuing to the issue to attack the NFL and fire up his base.

He received criticism from journalists, rappers, comedians, and some fellow NFL players. His own Twitter and Instagram pages have been bombarded by a number of unflattering memes and comments.

This meeting/statement means nothing when Jerry Jones, who owns “America’s Team,” has drawn a line in the sand and Dak Prescott is out here basically saying he’s happy being a lemonade serving house negro. https://t.co/0NtE8c4oiy — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) July 27, 2018

“I am not oblivious to it,” Prescott told the Star-Telegram after practice Thursday. “You get on social media you see It. It doesn’t bother me. I said what I said. You have an opinion. Everyone else has an opinion. They are entitled to it as well. I accepted what they said and respect it. They should respect mine.”

Prescott regrets nothing he said. He believes in standing for the anthem because that is a time of reflection for him. He said his views of the protests were misunderstood and that he certainly recognizes racism and issues inequality still plaguing our country.

“I think there was a little misunderstanding of the fact of what I believe in,” Prescott said. “I never said I didn’t believe in social injustice and things that were going on. I just said I didn’t think that the national anthem was the time. It’s two minutes out of our day that we could also be spending embracing what our country should be and what our country is going to be one day that we know that it’s not right now. That is the sad part about it. That it’s not.

“I respect everybody. And power to the people that kneel. That is what they believe in and they should be able to kneel. For me. the game of football has been such a peace. It’s a moment for me to be at peace and think about all the great things our country does have even though we know it’s not a good for us right now.”

Prescott also said his comments believing in action over protests were taken out context as well. He never meant to suggest that Kaepernick, Jenkins or any of the other players were only protesting and not doing things in the community.

His point was that “he” wanted to be about action.

“I am for the action,” Prescott said. “I am for joining Malcolm and joining those guys in doing something different. That is what I mean my taking that next step rather than just kneeling or standing. I don’t think kneeling or standing is creating a solution for us.”