Picking out the Top 10 Week 5 high school football games to watch in Dallas-Fort Worth

The 4-star Rockwall WR made 9 catches for 197 yards and 4 TDs in the first half against Arlington Martin, Friday Sept. 20, 2019. Rockwall won the game, 45-38.

Which Dallas-Fort Worth area team is going to enter Week 6 with a 5-0 record?

There are a ton of heavyweight matchups to watch in Week 5 as the 2019 Texas high school football season continues, so much so that it’s far too difficult to pick just 10.

But we dwindled down the candidates to these 10 best Week 5 games in DFW:

1. Rockwall at Longview

7:30 p.m. Friday

It’s the defending Class 6A Division 2 state champs hosting one of the best offenses in the state.

The Lobos won their first football state title in 81 years in December when they beat Beaumont West Brook. They come into Week 5 with a 4-0 record, led by 5-star quarterback Haynes King (Texas A&M commit).

The Yellowjackets are 3-1 and averaging over 50 points per game. They have 214 points through four games.

Sophomore QB Braedyn Locke has thrown 19 TDs while 4-star Ohio State commit Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 11 TD catches and averaging 21.7 yards per reception.

Rockwall wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) gives a stiffarm to Arlington Martin defensive back Placide Djungu-Sungu (19) during the first half, Friday night, September 20, 2019 played at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall, TX Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

2. Saginaw at Crowley

7 p.m. Friday

The visiting Rough Riders and Eagles come into this matchup with identical 4-0 records, including 2-0 in District 3-5A Division 1. Who will remain undefeated and who suffers a loss?

Saginaw is 4-0 for the first time since 2012 after knocking off Arlington Heights. It has outscored opponents 117-78.

Crowley is 4-0 for the first time since 2013 after beating Brewer in Week 4. It has a 171-54 scoring differential. Missouri commit Dominique Johnson rushed for over 300 yards and three TDs.

Johnson, a 3-star RB, rushed for 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns last season as the Eagles went 6-2 in district and reached the playoffs.

3. Arlington Lamar vs. Arlington Martin

7:30 p.m. Friday (UTA Maverick Stadium)

The Vikings remain undefeated through Week 4 after beating Richland. They come into this series with a 20-13-2 edge, but Martin has won 10 of the last 13 meetings.

Lamar is 4-1 vs. Martin at UTA, but haven’t beaten the Warriors there since 1992.

The Warriors are 17-18 all-time in district openers, but won seven of the last nine. Lamar is 38-10 in district openers and have won seven of its past eight.

Arlington Martin running back Chris Craft (41) has a huge hole to run against Rockwall during the first half, Friday night, September 20, 2019 played at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall, TX Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

4. Burleson Centennial vs. Midlothian

7:30 p.m. Friday (Midlothian Multi-Purpose Stadium)

The Midlothian Panthers go for their first 5-0 start since 2012. They’re outscoring opponents 188-34 this season.

After suffering their first loss in Week 3, the Spartans bounced back to beat Everman 26-14. Centennial enters with a 3-1 record and won last year’s matchup 24-7.

5. Lewisville at Flower Mound

7 p.m. Friday

Flower Mound is the defending District 6-6A champs, but after losing in Week 3, the Jaguars went into their bye week with a 2-1 record. They edged the Farmers 35-27 in 2018.

Lewisville remained perfect after a 41-16 win vs. McKinney Boyd in Week 3.

6. Keller Central vs. Denton Guyer

7 p.m. Thursday (CH Collins Complex)

It’s the District 5-6A opener between 3-0 Central and 3-0 Guyer, which enters Week 5 ranked No. 7 in the state in 6A according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Guyer is averaging over 50 points per game, led by Texas A&M commit Eli Stowers and running back Kaedric Cobbs.

The Chargers, who are allowing 20 points per game, are looking for their first 4-0 start since 2011.

Keller Central quarterback Gavyn White (10) completes a pass during the first half of a high school football game at KISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Central led 20-6 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

7. Keller vs. Southlake Carroll

7 p.m. Friday (Dragon Stadium)

For the third straight week, the Carroll Dragons are No. 8 in the DCTF 6A state rankings. They’re 3-0 this season and outscoring opponents by nearly 100 points. Sophomore QB Quinn Ewers has 868 yards passing and seven TDs.

Keller is 2-1 and has won two straight over Richardson Berkner and Grand Prairie.

The Indians will look for their first win over Carroll since 1999.

8. Frisco Reedy vs. Frisco

7 p.m. Friday (Ford Center at The Star)

Reedy was the face of the district last season as the Lions went 13-1 and to the state quarterfinals, but Frisco is 4-0 and averaging 50 points per game. The Raccoons are looking for their first five-game winning streak since 2007.

The Lions are 3-1 and beat Frisco 47-20 in 2018.

9. Dallas Madison at Sunnyvale

7:30 p.m. Friday

Sunnyvale found its way into the state and area rankings this week with a 4-0 start. The Raiders are outscoring opponents 204-61 and averaging 50 points per game.

Madison, which lost last year’s matchup 42-32, is also 4-0 and has only allowed 13 points all season long.

10. Paris at Melissa

7 p.m. Friday

It’s 3-1 Paris visiting 2-2 Melissa as the home team Cardinals look to avenge last season’s 28-25 loss.

Paris has won three straight while Melissa has beaten Argyle Liberty Christian and Whitehouse.

5 Others

Plano John Paul II vs. McKinney Christian

Bishop Dunne vs. FW All Saints

Eaton vs. Timber Creek

Cornerstone Christian vs. Bishop Lynch

Benbrook vs. Western Hills