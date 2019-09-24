High School Football
DFW Class 4A/Others Top 10 high school football rankings: Sunnyvale, All Saints enter the mix
Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A/Others Top 10 for Week 5:
1. Argyle (3-0), Previous (1): The Eagles defeated Tyler Chapel Hill in Week 3. Next game vs. Liberty-Eylau.
2. Decatur (4-0), Previous (2): The Eagles beat Graham. Next game vs. Glen Rose.
3. Grandview (4-0), Previous (3): The Zebras beat Malakoff. Next game vs. West.
4. Nolan Catholic (4-0), Previous (4): The Vikings beat Eastern Hills. Next game vs. Dallas Lincoln.
5. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (3-1), Previous (7): The Tigers beat Melissa. Next game vs. Houston St. Thomas.
6. Dallas Bishop Lynch (3-1), Previous (6): The Friars defeated Wyatt. Next game vs. Cornerstone Christian.
7. Midlothian Heritage (2-2), Previous (8): The Jaguars came back to beat Stephenville. Next game vs. La Vega.
8. Pottsboro (4-0), Previous (10): The Cardinals beat Aubrey. Next game vs. Commerce.
9. Sunnyvale (4-0), Previous (N/A): The Raiders beat Glen Rose. Next game vs. Dallas Madison.
10. FW All Saints (3-0), Previous (N/A): The Saints upset state’s top-ranked Parish Episcopal. Next game vs. Bishop Dunne.
On the fence: Grapevine Faith, Carrollton Ranchview, Parish Episcopal
