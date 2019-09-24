DFW Class 4A/Others Top 10 high school football rankings: Sunnyvale, All Saints enter the mix

Brockermeyer twins are highly recruited as they head into junior year at All Saints in Fort Worth The highly recruited twins, Tommy and James Brockermeyer, are heading into their junior year and out to the football field at All Saints Episcopal School in Fort Worth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The highly recruited twins, Tommy and James Brockermeyer, are heading into their junior year and out to the football field at All Saints Episcopal School in Fort Worth.

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams improved to 4-0 in Week 4 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A/Others Top 10 for Week 5:

1. Argyle (3-0), Previous (1): The Eagles defeated Tyler Chapel Hill in Week 3. Next game vs. Liberty-Eylau.

2. Decatur (4-0), Previous (2): The Eagles beat Graham. Next game vs. Glen Rose.

3. Grandview (4-0), Previous (3): The Zebras beat Malakoff. Next game vs. West.

4. Nolan Catholic (4-0), Previous (4): The Vikings beat Eastern Hills. Next game vs. Dallas Lincoln.

5. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (3-1), Previous (7): The Tigers beat Melissa. Next game vs. Houston St. Thomas.

6. Dallas Bishop Lynch (3-1), Previous (6): The Friars defeated Wyatt. Next game vs. Cornerstone Christian.

7. Midlothian Heritage (2-2), Previous (8): The Jaguars came back to beat Stephenville. Next game vs. La Vega.

8. Pottsboro (4-0), Previous (10): The Cardinals beat Aubrey. Next game vs. Commerce.

9. Sunnyvale (4-0), Previous (N/A): The Raiders beat Glen Rose. Next game vs. Dallas Madison.

10. FW All Saints (3-0), Previous (N/A): The Saints upset state’s top-ranked Parish Episcopal. Next game vs. Bishop Dunne.

On the fence: Grapevine Faith, Carrollton Ranchview, Parish Episcopal