All Saints uses 19-play drive to beat Dallas Parish Episcopal, capped by Fay touchdown

Quarterback Hamp Fay scored with 2:35 remaining to boost All Saints Episcopal School to a 24-17 victory over Dallas Parish Episcopal Friday night at the Saints’ McNair Stadium.

The score was the Saints only offensive TD of the game and came at the end of 19-play drive that started on the final play of the third quarter and took 9:39. Parish Episcopal snapped the ball 16 times in the final 2:35, including penalties. Despite passing three times in the final 30 seconds into the end zone, the Panthers failed to score.

Both Parish Episcopal and All Saints play in TAPPS Division 1, though the Saints are in District 1 while the Panthers play in District 2. Both entered the game undefeated at 2-0.

Fay completed 23 of 35 passes for 205 yards, plus added 60 yards rushing on 14 attempts. The Saints’ Jacob Matlock also starred, catching 12 passes for 98 yards.

The first-half scoring included three big plays, all in the first quarter.

All Saints took the opening kickoff and put together a 12-play drive that ended in a 31-yard field goal by Andrew Lin. The Saints then scored 14 more points without their offense touching the ball.

Caimyn Layne scored first, intercepting a pass and returning it 67 yards for a touchdown . Elijah Posiulai followed up with another defensive TD, this one a 45-yard blocked punt return. The Saints led, 17-0, just seven minutes in the game.

Parish Episcopal answered, getting on the scoreboard with 2:43 left in the first quarter. Quarterback Preston Stone hit Evan Greene for a 58-yard TD pass.

The Panthers tied the game with 10 points in the third quarter. On their first drive, they marched down for a 34-yard field goal by Reid Boisture. Stone followed up with 14 seconds left in the quarter on a six-yard run.

Parish Episcopal will host Trinity Christian Addison next Friday at 7 p.m. On the same day and at the same time, the Saints will be at home against Dallas Bishop Dunne.