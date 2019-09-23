The week that was in high school football around DFW in Week 4; Red Oak picks up big win

Watch Ohio State commit Jaxon Smith-Njigba catch 1 of 4 first-half touchdowns The 4-star Rockwall WR made 9 catches for 197 yards and 4 TDs in the first half against Arlington Martin, Friday Sept. 20, 2019. Rockwall won the game, 45-38. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 4-star Rockwall WR made 9 catches for 197 yards and 4 TDs in the first half against Arlington Martin, Friday Sept. 20, 2019. Rockwall won the game, 45-38.

Every week, we’ll recap the week that was in high school football around Dallas-Fort Worth. During Week 4, here’s a look at the top games, biggest upset, best individual performance and best play.

Top Game

Rockwall 45, Arlington Martin 38

A close game early on with Martin grabbing first quarter leads. But the Yellow Jackets would score 21 points in the second and take a 35-14 lead at intermission.

That in large part of 9 catches, 197 yards and 4 TDs by Ohio State commit Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

But the Warriors adjusted and held him to two catches in the second half to rally back. Martin got within 45-38 with just over five minutes to go and had a chance to tie with 2:24 left and the ball at the Rockwall 45.

However, Martin fumbled and Rockwall recovered and was able to run the clock out.

Rockwall QB Braedyn Locke threw for 339 yards and 6 TDs. Martin’s Chris Craft rushed for 156 yards.

Biggest Upset

Red Oak 28, South Oak Cliff 21

Dubbed as one of the best wins in Red Oak football program history, the Hawks got a jump start on district with a win over the reigning district champs.

The Golden Bears came off a 61-0 win in Week 3 and found their way into both the state and area rankings, but Red Oak grabbed the upset while SOC never led in the game. It was scoreless in the fourth quarter.

SOC outgained the Hakws 352-187, however, Red Oak running back CJ Palmer had 22 carries, 117 yards and 2 TDs.

Best Individual Performance

Cleburne QB Gunner Hammond had an efficient night as the Yellow Jackets defeated Waco University to open district play. They improved to 3-0 for the second straight season.

Hammond was 16 of 22 for 363 yards and 4 TDs and no interceptions. His TD passes came from 35, 52, 58 and 62 yards.

The 363 yards passing led all Fort Worth area QBs in Week 4.

Best Play

Mansfield was in full upset mode against district rival Summit, which was trying to stay undefeated. The Tigers led 21-14 and were a yard away from a two-touchdown lead.

But the Tigers fumbled and Navy commit Xavier Toliver picked it up for a 99-yard TD. He made a move to avoid a tackle and instead of going down 28-14 in the second half, the game was tied at 21.

Summit went on to win 28-21.