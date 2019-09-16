Texas high school football state rankings entering Week 4; New No. 1 team in 5A D1

Texas commit Ja’Quinden Jackson runs in a 29-yard TD vs. St. John’s Jackson rushed in a long touchdown run to put the game away as Duncanville won 35-14 at home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jackson rushed in a long touchdown run to put the game away as Duncanville won 35-14 at home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.







Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday and Duncanville, Aledo and Argyle continue to lead their respected classes.

Frisco Lone Star is the new No. 1 in Class 5A Division 1 after its win over previously No. 1 Highland Park. The Rangers snapped the Scots 33-game winning streak.

Dallas South Oak Cliff enters the 5A Division 2 rankings at No. 8 after its win over Wilmer-Hutchins. Grandview continues to lead Class 3A Division 1 while Dallas Parish Episcopal is No. 1 among the private schools.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

DCTF releases its state rankings every Monday.

Class 6A

1. Duncanville 3-0

2. Katy 3-0

3. Allen 3-0

4. Longview 3-0

5. North Shore 2-1

6. Westlake 3-0

7. Guyer 3-0

8. Carroll 3-0

9. West Brook 3-0

10. Judson 3-0

11. Cy-Fair 3-0

12. DeSoto 3-0

13. Martin 2-0

14. Westfield 2-1

15. Vandegrift 3-0

16. Atascocita 2-1

17. The Woodlands 2-1

18. Lake Travis 2-1

19. Dickinson 2-1

20. Cedar Hill 1-2

21. Arlington 2-0

22. Steele 3-0

23. Pearland 3-0

24. Midland Lee 3-0

25. Klein Collins 3-0

Class 5A Division 1

1. Lone Star 3-0

2. Ryan 2-0

3. Shadow Creek 3-0

4. Highland Park 2-1

5. Lufkin 2-1

6. Angleton 2-0

7. Hutto 3-0

8. Richmond Foster 2-1

9. Lancaster 2-1

10. Wagner 2-1

Class 5A Division 2

1. Aledo 2-1

2. FB Marshall 3-0

3. Calallen 3-0

4. Manvel 3-0

5. A&M Consolidated 2-0

6. Boerne Champion 2-0

7. Huntsville 2-1

8. South Oak Cliff 2-1

9. Lubbock-Cooper 2-1

10. Port Lavaca Calhoun 2-1

Class 4A Division 1

1. Argyle 3-0

2. Carthage 3-0

3. La Vega 2-1

4. Sealy 2-0

5. Paris 2-1

6. Decatur 3-0

7. Columbia 3-0

8. Dumas 3-0

9. Brownwood 3-0

10. Springtown 3-0

Private

1. Parish Episcopal 2-0

2. Bishop Dunne 2-1

3. Bishop Lynch 2-1

4. TC-Cedar Hill 2-1

5. Nolan Catholic 3-0