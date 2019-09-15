Dallas-Fort Worth football teams undefeated through Week 3 of 2019 season

Texas commit Ja’Quinden Jackson runs in a 29-yard TD vs. St. John’s Jackson rushed in a long touchdown run to put the game away as Duncanville won 35-14 at home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jackson rushed in a long touchdown run to put the game away as Duncanville won 35-14 at home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Here’s a look at all the schools in DFW that are still undefeated through Week 3.

If you don’t see your school, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com.

Allen

Argyle

Arlington

Arlington Lamar

Arlington Martin

Burleson

Carrollton Ranchview

Cleburne

Crowley

Dallas Christian

Dallas Hillcrest

Dallas Kimball

Dallas Life Oak Cliff

Dallas Madison

Dallas Roosevelt

Dallas Shelton

Dallas White

Decatur

Denton Guyer

Denton Ryan

DeSoto

Duncanville

Episcopal School of Dallas

Euless Trinity

Fort Worth All Saints

Frisco

Frisco Independence

Frisco Legacy Christian

Frisco Lone Star

Gainesville

Grandview

Grapevine Faith

Godley

Keller Central

Lake Country Christian

Lewisville

Mansfield Summit

McKinney Christian

Mesquite

Midlothian

Muenster Sacred Heart

Nolan Catholic

North Forney

North Garland

Parish Episcopal

Pilot Point

Pottsboro

Prosper

Rockwall-Heath

Royse City

Saginaw

Southlake Carroll

Springtown

Sunnyvale

The Colony

Weatherford