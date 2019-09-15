High School Football
Dallas-Fort Worth football teams undefeated through Week 3 of 2019 season
Texas commit Ja’Quinden Jackson runs in a 29-yard TD vs. St. John’s
Here’s a look at all the schools in DFW that are still undefeated through Week 3.
If you don’t see your school, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com.
Argyle
Arlington
Arlington Lamar
Arlington Martin
Burleson
Carrollton Ranchview
Cleburne
Crowley
Dallas Christian
Dallas Hillcrest
Dallas Kimball
Dallas Life Oak Cliff
Dallas Madison
Dallas Roosevelt
Dallas Shelton
Dallas White
Decatur
Denton Guyer
Denton Ryan
DeSoto
Episcopal School of Dallas
Euless Trinity
Fort Worth All Saints
Frisco
Frisco Independence
Frisco Legacy Christian
Frisco Lone Star
Gainesville
Grandview
Grapevine Faith
Godley
Keller Central
Lake Country Christian
Lewisville
Mansfield Summit
McKinney Christian
Mesquite
Midlothian
Muenster Sacred Heart
Nolan Catholic
North Forney
North Garland
Parish Episcopal
Pilot Point
Pottsboro
Prosper
Rockwall-Heath
Royse City
Southlake Carroll
Springtown
Sunnyvale
The Colony
Comments