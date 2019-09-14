High School Football
Watch Mansfield coach, who’s fighting cancer, celebrate Tigers win over Legacy
Mansfield head football coach Daniel Maberry continues to battle Stage 4 lymphoma, as he has for the better part of the past 19 months. He’s been battling the disease since January 2018. He first beat it that summer and was clear for most of the football season, but it returned in October 2018.
It was announced in July that he would be out indefinitely and that offensive coordinator Greg George would be named interim head coach, like he was for the last four games of last season.
But Maberry was able to make it to Friday night’s game and watch as his Tigers beat Legacy 37-7.
He was able to meet his players after the game to celebrate the victory.
The Tigers won their first game of the year. Hunt Young threw for 125 yards, including a 65-yard TD pass to Jacob Psutka. Caden Elekana added 81 yards rushing and a TD.
