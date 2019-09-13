Timberview scores 30 unanswered points to blow past cross-town rival Lake Ridge

Timberview quarterback Jaden Hullaby (9) runs behind the defense of offensive lineman Dayton Robinson (72) during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Timberview led 37-17 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

Mansfield Lake Ridge had defeated two highly touted, powerful teams in Tulsa (OK) Union and Waco Midway to start the season.

And being a class above winless Mansfield Timberview (6A-5A), the game, on paper, looked like a walk for the Eagles.

Such is the power of a crosstown rivalry.

Timberview scored 30 unanswered points in the opening two quarters on its way to a 64-31 upset of Lake Ridge in a non-district football game Friday night at Newsom Stadium.

Lake Ridge (2-1), ranked No. 7 in the DFW Class 6A Top 10, started quickly.

The Eagles took the opening kick and two pass plays from quarterback Adrian Hawkins gained 63 yards. That was followed by running back Ahman Carter who darted 13 yards for a score and a 7-0 lead just 49 seconds into the game.

It was all Timberview from there.

The Wolves (1-2) answered with a 28-yard Sam Oladeji field goal on their opening drive and then the Timberview defense stepped up.

The Wolves forced two punts, recovered a fumbled kickoff, and forced the Eagles to lose the ball on down on the next five Lake Ridge possessions.

While that was going on, Timberview running back/receiver Stacy Sneed and running back Deuce Jones were going off.

Sneed scored on a 1-yard run then Jones took it to the house from 9 and 10 yards out.

Sneed made it 30-7 for the Wolves when he hauled in a 25-yard scoring pass from Texas commit Jaden Hullaby with 5:53 left in the second quarter.

“We were the underdogs in the game and we heard that they said that our o-line wasn’t that good so we had something to prove,” said Sneed, a three-star Colorado commit. “Our running backs were just hitting the holes and everything was there.”

“Coach just told us to hang in there and play together,” said Jones after the Eagles took a quick 7-0 lead. “He told us to just keep fighting...keep fighting on every play.”

The teams traded scores the rest of the game. Lake Ridge was never able to get closer than 20 points..

“We had to go back to basic stuff,” said Timberview coach James Brown. “We had to refit ourselves in the run game. For us it was tightening up the run game and getting eyes in the right spot and just ensuring that we did our job because we hadn’t done that in the past two weeks.”

The Timberview run defense was superb allowing Lake Ridge 107 rushing yards on 26 carries. 62 of the yards came on a run by Ahman Carter early in the fourth quarter.

Josh Gilliam, Amani Cathey, and Raam Stevenson on the defensive line all had standout games on defense for Timberview.

Jones carried only four times for 51 yards and three TDs. Sneed had 52 rushing yards on 10 carries with one touchdown and led all receivers with 95 yards on four catches and two scores.

Hullaby finished with 119 yards in the air completing an efficient 6 of 10 passes. The senior also rushed 15 times for 75 yards.

Lake Ridge quarterback Adrian Hawkins was productive with 228 passing yards completing 14 of 24 tosses and two touchdowns. Keylan Johnson (18-yard TD reception) had four catches for 88 yards and Tameron Derrough (36) hauled in four as well for 71 yards.

Carter finished with 104 yards rushing on 9 carries for the Eagles.