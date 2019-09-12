High School Football
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 3
Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Season Record
Hartigan 17-3
Renner 17-3
Tepper 17-3
Matthews 16-4
Gosset 15-5
Powers 15-5
Brooks 14-6
Diggs 14-6
Howell 13-7
Stepp 12-8
Week 3 games
Saginaw vs South Hills
St. John’s vs Duncanville
Lone Star vs Highland Park
Birdville vs Weatherford
Celina vs Nolan Catholic
Northwest vs Grapevine
Lake Ridge vs Timberview
Memorial vs Lovejoy
Turner vs Western Hills
Summit vs Mesquite Poteet
PICKS
Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Saginaw, Duncanville, HP, Weatherford, Celina, Grapevine, Lake Ridge, Lovejoy, Western Hills, Summit
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Saginaw, Duncanville, HP, Weatherford, Nolan, NW, Lake Ridge, Lovejoy, Western Hills, Summit
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Saginaw, Duncanville, HP, Weatherford, Nolan, Grapevine, Lake Ridge, Lovejoy, Western Hills, Summit
Greg Powers, @NextLevelD1: Saginaw, Duncanville, HP, Birdville, Celina, Grapevine, Lake Ridge, Lovejoy, Western Hills, Summit
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Saginaw, Duncanville, Lone Star, Weatherford, Nolan, Grapevine, Lake Ridge, Memorial, Western Hills, Summit
Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Saginaw, Duncanville, HP, Birdville, Nolan, Grapevine, Lake Ridge, Lovejoy, Western Hills, Summit
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Saginaw, Duncanville, HP, Birdville, Nolan, Grapevine, Lake Ridge, Lovejoy, Western Hills, Poteet
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Saginaw, Duncanville, HP, Birdville, Nolan, Grapevine, Lake Ridge, Lovejoy, Western Hills, Summit
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Saginaw, St. John’s, HP, Birdville, Celina, Grapevine, Lake Ridge, Lovejoy, Turner, Summit
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Saginaw, Duncanville, HP, Birdville, Celina, Grapevine, Lake Ridge, Lovejoy, Western Hills, Poteet
Comments