Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 3

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Season Record

Hartigan 17-3

Renner 17-3

Tepper 17-3

Matthews 16-4

Gosset 15-5

Powers 15-5

Brooks 14-6

Diggs 14-6

Howell 13-7

Stepp 12-8

Week 3 games

Saginaw vs South Hills

St. John’s vs Duncanville

Lone Star vs Highland Park

Birdville vs Weatherford

Celina vs Nolan Catholic

Northwest vs Grapevine

Lake Ridge vs Timberview

Memorial vs Lovejoy

Turner vs Western Hills

Summit vs Mesquite Poteet

Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Saginaw, Duncanville, HP, Weatherford, Celina, Grapevine, Lake Ridge, Lovejoy, Western Hills, Summit

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Saginaw, Duncanville, HP, Weatherford, Nolan, NW, Lake Ridge, Lovejoy, Western Hills, Summit

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Saginaw, Duncanville, HP, Weatherford, Nolan, Grapevine, Lake Ridge, Lovejoy, Western Hills, Summit

Greg Powers, @NextLevelD1: Saginaw, Duncanville, HP, Birdville, Celina, Grapevine, Lake Ridge, Lovejoy, Western Hills, Summit

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Saginaw, Duncanville, Lone Star, Weatherford, Nolan, Grapevine, Lake Ridge, Memorial, Western Hills, Summit

Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Saginaw, Duncanville, HP, Birdville, Nolan, Grapevine, Lake Ridge, Lovejoy, Western Hills, Summit

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Saginaw, Duncanville, HP, Birdville, Nolan, Grapevine, Lake Ridge, Lovejoy, Western Hills, Poteet

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Saginaw, Duncanville, HP, Birdville, Nolan, Grapevine, Lake Ridge, Lovejoy, Western Hills, Summit

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Saginaw, St. John’s, HP, Birdville, Celina, Grapevine, Lake Ridge, Lovejoy, Turner, Summit

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Saginaw, Duncanville, HP, Birdville, Celina, Grapevine, Lake Ridge, Lovejoy, Western Hills, Poteet