PHOTOS: Mansfield Timberview dominates Lake Ridge at Newsom Stadium

Timberview quarterback Jaden Hullaby (9) puts a pass over the line during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Timberview led 37-17 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Timberview running back Deuce Jones (2) takes the ball from quarterback Jaden Hullaby (9) during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Timberview led 37-17 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Timberview head coach James Brown reacts to play on the field during the second half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Timberview defeated Lake Ridge 64-31. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Timberview running back Stacy Sneed (1) takes the ball in on short yardage for a touchdown during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Timberview led 37-17 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Lake Ridge wide receiver Tameron Derrough (23) grabs a pass and turns beside the umpire during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Timberview led 37-17 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
TImberview’s Celebrity Drill Team waits for the start of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Timberview led 37-17 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Lake Ridge offensive lineman Caleb Rogers (72) looks down the line for the play during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Timberview led 37-17 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Timberview quarterback Jaden Hullaby (9) takes of for yardage during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Timberview led 37-17 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Lake Ridge head coach Kirk Thor looks over his play sheet before his team takes offense to the field during the second half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Timberview defeated Lake Ridge 64-31. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Lake Ridge head coach Kirk Thor reacts after Timberview scored during the second half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Timberview defeated Lake Ridge 64-31. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Lake Ridge punter Corey Steed (28) holds the ball for kicker Tabor Allen (16) during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Timberview led 37-17 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Timberview running back Montaye Dawson (4) looks for an opening in the line during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Timberview led 37-17 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Timberview running back Stacy Sneed (1) celebrates his touchdown with running back Deuce Jones (2) during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Timberview led 37-17 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Lake Ridge quarterback Adrian Hawkins (3) gains yardage around the left side during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Timberview led 37-17 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Lake Ridge offensive lineman Caleb Rogers (72) blocks Timberview defensive end Brandon Donald (31) during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Timberview led 37-17 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Timberview quarterback Jaden Hullaby (9) runs behind the defense of offensive lineman Dayton Robinson (72) during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Timberview led 37-17 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Lake Ridge offensive lineman Caleb Rogers (72) talks with team mates on the bench during the second half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Timberview defeated Lake Ridge 64-31. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Lake Ridge fans cheer on their team during the second half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Timberview defeated Lake Ridge 64-31. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Timberview’s Air Force JROTC presents the colors before the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Timberview has the only Air Force JROTC in the area. Timberview led 37-17 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
