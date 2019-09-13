Stanford commit helps Lone Star snap Highland Park’s state-best 33-game winning streak

Frisco Lone Star intercepts Highland Park Highland Park is intercepted late in the first quarter by Frisco Lone Star, which led 24-0 at halftime on Sept. 13, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highland Park is intercepted late in the first quarter by Frisco Lone Star, which led 24-0 at halftime on Sept. 13, 2019.

Marvin Mims and the Frisco Lone Star offense wasted no time in sending a message Friday night.

Mims, a four-star recruit committed to Stanford, returned the opening kickoff 53 yards. Then, on the first play from scrimmage, the senior receiver got behind the Highland Park defense and hauled in a 45-yard bomb from sophomore quarterback Garret Rangel for a 7-0 lead.

It was just the first of many explosive plays by Mims, who caught 10 passes for 219 yards and two scores in a 30-19 victory at Highlander Stadium. The Lone Star (3-0) victory ended the Scots’ (2-1) state-leading 33-game winning streak.

Highland Park entered the game as the top ranked team in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 5A Division I rankings. But the Rangers, who beat Denton 75-0 last week, came in as the No. 3 team in 5A Division I.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It’s hard to imagine any team being better than Lone Star was in the first half against Highland Park. Mims caught eight passes for 158 yards – and he even threw a touchdown pass that was called back by a penalty – as the Rangers built a 24-0 lead.

Mims’ second TD reception, with 3:09 remaining in the second quarter, put the exclamation mark on Lone Star’s emphatic first half. With 4:38 remaining in the second quarter, the Scots defense stuffed Lone Star for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

But Sherman Steptoe intercepted Highland Park on the ensuing drive, giving the Rangers possession on the Scots 38. It was one of four Lone Star interceptions on the night.

It took Rangel just one play to find Mims in the end zone for a 38-yard touchdown and a 24-0 lead. Rangel finished with 253 yards passing and two touchdowns, with 191 of those yards coming in the first half.

Highland Park kept things interesting. The Scots outscored Lone Star 19-6 in the second half. Doak Walker’s 1-yard run with 4:13 remaining in the fourth quarter cut the Rangers lead to 30-19. The Scots did get the ball back one last time, but the Rangers defense stopped Highland Park from mounting another scoring drive.

Scots quarterback Chandler Morris, an Arkansas commit, passed for 318 yards and a touchdown in the loss. He also scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Lone Star can savor the victory for a while. The Rangers have a week off before opening district play against Little Elm. Highland Park, which is in 6-5A Division I with Mansfield Legacy and Mansfield Timberview, opens district play Sept. 20 at home against Dallas Adams.