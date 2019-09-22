High School Football

Fort Worth area high school football leaders from Week 4; Crowley explodes for 577 yards

Carter Riverside running back Gustavo Puente (10) tries to get past Diamond Hill-Jarvis defender Tre Sheffield (16). The Diamond Hill-Jarvis Eagles played the Carter-Riverside Eagles at Scarborough-Handley Field in Fort Worth Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
The 2019 Texas high school football season continues with Week 4 games.

Check out the Fort Worth area leaders in offense, defense, passing, rushing and receiving:

Please send stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com every Sunday.

OFFENSE

Crowley 577

Burleson 543

Godley 518

Weatherford 475

North Side 474

Haltom 472

FW Christian 456

Martin 447

Mid. Heritage 443

Arlington 432

Azle 417

Grapevine Faith 410

Boswell 397

Coll. Covenant 392

Trinity 391

Timberview 371

DEFENSE

Diamond Hill-Jarvis 102

Crowley 117

Pantego 164

Burl. Centennial 190

Burleson 194

Lamar 196

Richland 214

Trinity 219

Weatherford 236

Mansfield 249

PASSING

Gunner Hammond, Cleburne 363

Caleb Stith, Coll. Covenant 292

Carson Cross, FW Christian 269

Ethan McBrayer, Godley 269

Cade Sumbler, Mid. Heritage 249

Kris Sims, Arlington 246

Austin Ahmad, Northwest 242

Ken Seals, Weatherford 235

Garrison Haskell, Chisholm Trail 235

Deuce Hogan, Grapevine Faith 231

Jimmy Taylor, Nolan Catholic 228

Adrian Hawkins, Lake Ridge 210

Hamp Fay, All Saints 205

Jaice Florey, Temple Christian 198

Blake Myers, Burleson 195

RUSHING

Dominique Johnson, Crowley 322

Caleb Lewis, Burleson 231

George Jefferies, Trinity Valley 193

Kolby Bartlett, Godley 183

Jaylon Jackson, Burl. Centennial 174

Ayo Adeyi, Legacy 170

Mark Saunders, Grapevine Faith 165

Latray Miller, Mid. Heritage 158

Chris Craft, Martin 156

Jason Garcia, Castleberry 153

Cleo Chandler, Cleburne 148

Campbell Hyde, Country Day 147

Jacob Lee, Azle 140

Kenneth Cormier, Haltom 133

Clatayvion Jackson, Crowley 130

Jayden Champion, South Hills 123

Deon Ross, DHJ 116

Donerio Davenport, Mansfield 111

Derrick Berry, Boswell 111

RECEIVING

Chance Luper, FW Christian 213

Jay Wilkerson, Mid. Heritage 186

Da’Wain Lofton, North Side 164

Tameron Derrough, Lake Ridge 131

Daniel Calabrese, Coll. Covenant 126

Cleo Chandler, Cleburne 122

Michael Delotto, Temple Christian 120

Hilton Harris, Grapevine Faith 117

Caden Midkiff, Godley 114

Isaiah Ortega, Chisholm Trail 110

Chad Hutchinson, Benbrook 109

Luke Peterson, Burleson 102

Weldon Sherrell, Northwest 101

Jonathan Brown, Wyatt 100

Brendan Sirls, Summit 100

Jacob Matlock, All Saints 98

Rodney Luckey, Arlington 95

Jace Washington, Haltom 94

