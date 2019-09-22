High School Football
Fort Worth area high school football leaders from Week 4; Crowley explodes for 577 yards
The 2019 Texas high school football season continues with Week 4 games.
Check out the Fort Worth area leaders in offense, defense, passing, rushing and receiving:
Please send stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com every Sunday.
OFFENSE
Crowley 577
Burleson 543
Godley 518
Weatherford 475
North Side 474
Haltom 472
FW Christian 456
Martin 447
Mid. Heritage 443
Arlington 432
Azle 417
Grapevine Faith 410
Boswell 397
Coll. Covenant 392
Trinity 391
Timberview 371
DEFENSE
Diamond Hill-Jarvis 102
Crowley 117
Pantego 164
Burl. Centennial 190
Burleson 194
Lamar 196
Richland 214
Trinity 219
Weatherford 236
Mansfield 249
PASSING
Gunner Hammond, Cleburne 363
Caleb Stith, Coll. Covenant 292
Carson Cross, FW Christian 269
Ethan McBrayer, Godley 269
Cade Sumbler, Mid. Heritage 249
Kris Sims, Arlington 246
Austin Ahmad, Northwest 242
Ken Seals, Weatherford 235
Garrison Haskell, Chisholm Trail 235
Deuce Hogan, Grapevine Faith 231
Jimmy Taylor, Nolan Catholic 228
Adrian Hawkins, Lake Ridge 210
Hamp Fay, All Saints 205
Jaice Florey, Temple Christian 198
Blake Myers, Burleson 195
RUSHING
Dominique Johnson, Crowley 322
Caleb Lewis, Burleson 231
George Jefferies, Trinity Valley 193
Kolby Bartlett, Godley 183
Jaylon Jackson, Burl. Centennial 174
Ayo Adeyi, Legacy 170
Mark Saunders, Grapevine Faith 165
Latray Miller, Mid. Heritage 158
Chris Craft, Martin 156
Jason Garcia, Castleberry 153
Cleo Chandler, Cleburne 148
Campbell Hyde, Country Day 147
Jacob Lee, Azle 140
Kenneth Cormier, Haltom 133
Clatayvion Jackson, Crowley 130
Jayden Champion, South Hills 123
Deon Ross, DHJ 116
Donerio Davenport, Mansfield 111
Derrick Berry, Boswell 111
RECEIVING
Chance Luper, FW Christian 213
Jay Wilkerson, Mid. Heritage 186
Da’Wain Lofton, North Side 164
Tameron Derrough, Lake Ridge 131
Daniel Calabrese, Coll. Covenant 126
Cleo Chandler, Cleburne 122
Michael Delotto, Temple Christian 120
Hilton Harris, Grapevine Faith 117
Caden Midkiff, Godley 114
Isaiah Ortega, Chisholm Trail 110
Chad Hutchinson, Benbrook 109
Luke Peterson, Burleson 102
Weldon Sherrell, Northwest 101
Jonathan Brown, Wyatt 100
Brendan Sirls, Summit 100
Jacob Matlock, All Saints 98
Rodney Luckey, Arlington 95
Jace Washington, Haltom 94
Comments