Welcome back coach! Mansfield’s Daniel Maberry, who’s battling cancer, returns to sideline

Daniel Maberry, who's fighting cancer, celebrates Mansfield win over Legacy Mansfield head coach Daniel Maberry, who's battling cancer and hasn't been able to coach, was at the Tigers' win over Legacy Friday Sept. 13, 2019.

Remember the video of Mansfield coach Daniel Maberry celebrating the Tigers’ Week 3 win over Legacy?

Well, it was actually his first game back to the sideline since October 2018.

Maberry, who has been battling Stage 4 lymphoma since January 2018, returned to his head coaching duties during a 37-7 victory. Then he was back Friday night during Mansfield’s game vs. Summit.

Mansfield head coach Daniel Maberry watches action during the second half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Summit defeated Mansfield 28-21. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

He first beat the disease last summer and was clear for most of the football season, but it returned in October.

It was announced in July that he would be out indefinitely and that offensive coordinator Greg George would be named interim head coach, like he was for the last four games of last season.

For the moment, it appears he’s taking it week by week, but regardless, it’s great to see Maberry with his team.

Welcome back coach.