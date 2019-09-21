PHOTOS: Mansfield Summit defeats Mansfield High in District 7-6A opener

Summit fans toss colored powder into the air after defeating Mansfield at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Summit defeated Mansfield 28-21. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Mansfield linebacker James Windsor (30) gets Summit quarterback Kainen Mckinney (2) in the backfield during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. With 27 seconds remaining in the first half Mansfield took the lead 14-7. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Summit quarterback Kainen Mckinney (2) is tackled in the backfield by Mansfield defensive end Tyler Cole (43) after loosing a snap during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. With 27 seconds remaining in the first half Mansfield took the lead 14-7. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Mansfield head coach Daniel Maberry talks with an official on the sidelines during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. With 27 seconds remaining in the first half Mansfield took the lead 14-7. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Mansfield wide receiver David Godsey (13) sweeps to the left during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. With 27 seconds remaining in the first half Mansfield took the lead 14-7. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Mansfield running back Donerio Davenport (4) takes the ball up the middle during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. With 27 seconds remaining in the first half Mansfield took the lead 14-7. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Mansfield head coach Daniel Maberry talks to linebacker Hunter Simmons (34) on the sidelines during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. With 27 seconds remaining in the first half Mansfield took the lead 14-7. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Summit wide receiver Brendan Sirls (7) reacts to his 69 yard touchdown reception with team mate wide receiver Hal Presley (9) during the second half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Sirls touchdown was the winning score. Summit defeated Mansfield 28-21. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Summit outside linebacker Xavier Toliver (13) takes off on a 99 yard touchdown run after Mansfield fumbled the ball on the one yard line to tie the game during the second half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Summit defeated Mansfield 28-21. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Mansfield wide receiver Michael Murray (16) can not bring in the pass defended by Summit defensive back Sean Smith (5) during the second half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Summit defeated Mansfield 28-21. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Mansfield head coach Daniel Maberry reacts after a play during the second half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Summit defeated Mansfield 28-21. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Mansfield head coach Daniel Maberry watches action during the second half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Summit defeated Mansfield 28-21. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Mansfield fans showed their team support during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. With 27 seconds remaining in the first half Mansfield took the lead 14-7. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Mansfield defensive back Brenden Jordan (33) breaks up a pass intended for Summit wide receiver Hal Presley (9) in the end zone during the second half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Summit defeated Mansfield 28-21. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Mansfield running back/defensive back Brenden Jordan (33)
Mansfield defensive back David Godsey (13) breaks up a pass intended for Summit wide receiver Hal Presley (9) in the end zone during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. With 27 seconds remaining in the first half Mansfield took the lead 14-7. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Mansfield head coach Daniel Maberry talks with quarterback Hunt Young (12) on the sidelines late in the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. With 27 seconds remaining in the first half Mansfield took the lead 14-7. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Mansfield linebacker James Windsor (30) drives Summit quarterback Kainen Mckinney (2) for a loss during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. With 27 seconds remaining in the first half Mansfield took the lead 14-7. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Summit linebacker David Cottrell (33) body slams a coach after his fumble recovery during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. With 27 seconds remaining in the first half Mansfield took the lead 14-7. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Summit defensive back Jalon Rock (4) signals a turnover caused by linebacker David Cottrell (33) during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. With 27 seconds remaining in the first half Mansfield took the lead 14-7. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Summit corner back James Simmons (29) brings down Mansfield wide receiver Nicholas Lloyd (25) after a kick off during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. With 27 seconds remaining in the first half Mansfield took the lead 14-7. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Jaguars fans show their team support during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. With 27 seconds remaining in the first half Mansfield took the lead 14-7. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Summit head coach Channon Hall watches action near the end zone during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. With 27 seconds remaining in the first half Mansfield took the lead 14-7. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
The JROTC presents the colors as Mansfield’s Choir sings the National Anthem during the first half of a high school football game at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. With 27 seconds remaining in the first half Mansfield took the lead 14-7. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
