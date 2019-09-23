Texas high school football state rankings entering Week 5; Midlothian, All Saints ranked

Watch Ohio State commit Jaxon Smith-Njigba catch 1 of 4 first-half touchdowns The 4-star Rockwall WR made 9 catches for 197 yards and 4 TDs in the first half against Arlington Martin, Friday Sept. 20, 2019. Rockwall won the game, 45-38. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 4-star Rockwall WR made 9 catches for 197 yards and 4 TDs in the first half against Arlington Martin, Friday Sept. 20, 2019. Rockwall won the game, 45-38.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday and Duncanville, Lone Star, Aledo, Argyle and Grandview continue to lead their respected classes.

Rockwall goes to No. 14 in Class 6A and beating Arlington Martin.

Midlothian cracked the Class 5A Division 2 rankings at No. 9. TC-Cedar Hill is back at No. 1 in the private school rankings. FW All Saints is No. 5 after knocking off previously top-ranked Parish Episcopal.

DCTF releases its state rankings every Monday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Class 6A

1. Duncanville 3-0

2. Katy 4-0

3. Allen 4-0

4. Longview 4-0

5. North Shore 2-1

6. Westlake 4-0

7. Guyer 3-0

8. Carroll 3-0

9. West Brook 3-0

10. Judson 4-0

11. Cy-Fair 4-0

12. DeSoto 4-0

13. Westfield 2-1

14. Rockwall 3-1

15. Atascocita 2-1

16. Martin 2-1

17. The Woodlands 3-1

18. Lake Travis 3-1

19. Dickinson 3-1

20. Cedar Hill 2-2

21. Midland Lee 4-0

22. Arlington 3-0

23. Pearland 3-0

24. Vandegrift 4-0

25. Cibolo Steele 3-1

Class 5A Division 1

1. Lone Star 3-0

2. Ryan 3-0

3. Shadow Creek 3-0

4. Highland Park 3-1

5. Lufkin 2-1

6. Angleton 2-0

7. Hutto 3-0

8. Richmond Foster 2-1

9. Lancaster 3-1

10. Wagner 3-1

Class 5A Division 2

1. Aledo 2-1

2. Manvel 4-0

3. Calallen 3-0

4. FB Marshall 3-1

5. A&M Consolidated 3-0

6. Huntsville 2-1

7. Lubbock-Cooper 3-1

8. Port Lavaca Calhoun 2-1

9. Midlothian 4-0

10. Rosenberg Lamar 3-0

Class 4A Division 1

1. Argyle 3-0

2. Carthage 4-0

3. La Vega 3-1

4. Sealy 3-0

5. Paris 3-1

6. Decatur 4-0

7. Columbia 4-0

8. Dumas 4-0

9. Brownwood 4-0

10. Springtown 4-0

Class 4A Division 2

1. Pleasant Grove 4-0

2. Waco Connally 4-0

3. West Orange-Stark 2-1

4. Midland Greenwood 4-0

5. Lubbock Estacado 4-0

6. Gilmer 2-2

7. Sunnyvale 4-0

8. Robinson 4-0

9. Wimberley 4-0

10. Geronimo Navarro 4-0

Class 3A Division 1

1. Grandview 4-0

2. Malakoff 3-1

3. Cameron Yoe 3-0

4. Wall 4-0

5. Jefferson 4-0

6. Atlanta 2-2

7. Bushland 4-0

8. Rockdale 4-0

9. Diboll 4-0

10. Gladewater 2-2

Class 3A Division 2

1. Newton 3-0

2. Canadian 4-0

3. East Bernard 4-0

4. Gunter 3-1

5. Rogers 4-0

6. Holliday 3-1

7. Abernathy 3-1

8. Clifton 3-1

9. Cisco 2-1

10. Crane 4-0

Private

1. TC-Cedar Hill 3-1

2. Bishop Lynch 3-1

3. Nolan Catholic 4-0

4. Houston Second Baptist 4-0

5. Fort Worth All Saints 3-0