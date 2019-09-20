West proves why he’s a top recruit with two touchdowns in Lamar’s win over Richland

Lamar WR and OU commit Trevon West goes up for a TD catch against Belton in the 7-on-7 state tournament. bgosset@star-telegram.com

Trevon West caught two touchdowns and Cam Brady threw for one and returned a kickoff for a score as Arlington Lamar (3-0) defeated Richland, 48-9, Friday night at Cravens Field.

West’s scores were from 36 and 35-yards, respectively, the first from Brady, and the second from quarterback Jack Dawson, who finished with two touchdowns himself.

Richland (0-3) trailed 7-0 following West’s catch from Brady, and pulled to within 7-6, as running back Brandon Johnson scored on a five-yard run. Richland had the ball to start the second, and took the lead thanks in part to Jackson Wofford’s 29-yard field goal, for the 9-7 score. However, Lamar would shut out Richland the rest of the way, scoring the games’ next forty-one points.

Running back Caleb Philips scored on a two-yard rush late in the first half, giving Lamar a 27-9 halftime lead, and in the third, he tacked on another, this time a 14-yard run, following Dawson’s eight-yard run and running back Anthony Williams’ 11-yard score, for the 48-9 win.

Leading the way for Richland was quarterback Cole Benson’s 159 yards through the air, and running back Brandon Johnson’s 61 yards on the ground, and score as defensively, Lamar’s Kobe Long had two interceptions and Joey Hartley recovered two fumbles.