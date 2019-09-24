DFW Class 5A Top 10 high school football rankings: Red Oak jumps to No. 8

Watch Ohio State commit Jaxon Smith-Njigba catch 1 of 4 first-half touchdowns The 4-star Rockwall WR made 9 catches for 197 yards and 4 TDs in the first half against Arlington Martin, Friday Sept. 20, 2019. Rockwall won the game, 45-38. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 4-star Rockwall WR made 9 catches for 197 yards and 4 TDs in the first half against Arlington Martin, Friday Sept. 20, 2019. Rockwall won the game, 45-38.

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams improved to 4-0 in Week 4 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A rankings for Week 5:

1. Frisco Lone Star (3-0), Previous (1): The Rangers snapped Highland Park’s 33-game win streak in Week 3. Next game vs. Little Elm.

2. Denton Ryan (3-0), Previous (2): The Raiders routed West Mesquite. Next game vs. Denton.

3. Highland Park (3-1), Previous (3): The Scots won against Dallas Adams. Next game vs. Dallas Wilson.

4. Aledo (2-1), Previous (4): The Bearcats defeated Burleson Centennial in Week 3. Next game vs. Everman.

5. Lancaster (3-1), Previous (5): The Tigers routed Legacy. Next game vs. Dallas Samuell.

6. The Colony (3-0), Previous (6): The Cougars won a shootout with Byron Nelson in Week 3. Next game vs. Frisco Centennial.

7. Frisco Reedy (3-1), Previous (7): The Lions beat Denison. Next game vs. Frisco.

8. Crowley (4-0), Previous (8): The Eagles routed Brewer. Next game vs. Saginaw.

9. Red Oak (3-1), Previous (N/A): The Hawks upset state-ranked South Oak Cliff. Next game vs. Dallas Jefferson.

10. Burleson (4-0), Previous (9): The Elks routed Joshua. Next game vs. Arlington Seguin.

On the fence: Saginaw, Frisco Independence, Burleson Centennial