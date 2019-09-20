Missouri commit rushes for over 300 yards and three TDs in Crowley’s win over Brewer

Crowley RB Dominique Johnson bgosset@star-telegram.com

Dominique Johnson, a University of Missouri signee, rushed for 322 yards on 24 carries and three touchdowns to lead Crowley over Brewer, 52-14, Friday night at Bear Stadium.

Crowley remained unbeaten after four games (4-0, 2-0 in District 3-5A) for the first time since 2013. The Eagles are also eighth-ranked in the Star-Telegram’s list of area teams in Class 5A. Brewer is winless (0-4, 0-2).

Johnson had 248 yards on 17 carries and all three of his touchdowns by halftime as Crowley built a 31-7 lead. His first two touchdowns came on Crowley’s first two possessions with runs of 61 and 30 yards. The second score came on fourth-and-three. It was a direct snap to the senior who went left off-tackle and down the sideline on what appeared to be a misdirection play since it was to Brewer’s weak side.

Crowley went up 21-0 still in the first quarter when Clatayvion Jackson went right off-tackle and followed his blocking for a 7-yard touchdown. It came one play after the Eagles recovered a mishandled kickoff return that resulted in a turnover. The return man, Kandon Cook, was injured on the play. The game was delayed as the senior was removed by stretcher.

Jackson finished with 130 yards on 20 carries and another three touchdowns, two in the second half. He left with a little over eight minutes left in the game. Johnson departed late in the third quarter.

Brewer, however, did score before the first quarter ended when the Bears were able to take advantage of a turnover of their own. Johnson was tackled for a four-yard loss in the backfield after barely getting the handoff and coughed up the ball. Brayden Hodgest recovered for Brewer. Three plays later on third-and-10, just as it appeared the Brewer offense was going nowhere, Montrail Cushionberry took a short screen to left and converted it into a 29-yard score down the sideline and into the end zone. It made the score 21-7 in favor of Crowley.

Crowley’s final touchdown before intermission was a 46-yard run by Johnson. The key play was an 18-yard completion to Raylan Govan by quarterback Kevin Miller near the sideline at the Crowley 39 on third-and-14.

Brewer’s other touchdown was an 82-yard kickoff return early in the fourth quarter by J.C. Demmerritte.

Brewer was held to 97 total yards and seven first downs. But the Bears did not commit any penalties.

Crowley kicker Roberto Alverez was good on all seven of his PATs and a 23-yard field goal.