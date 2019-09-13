McClellan, Parks, Bishop, Aledo seniors lead Bearcats past Burleson Centennial

Aledo football: Jase McClellan 42-yard TD run in state championship Five-star running back Jase McClellan's 42-yard TD run early in the 4th quarter gave Aledo a 7-0 lead over Fort Bend Marshall in the Class 4A Division II state championship game at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 21, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Five-star running back Jase McClellan's 42-yard TD run early in the 4th quarter gave Aledo a 7-0 lead over Fort Bend Marshall in the Class 4A Division II state championship game at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 21, 2018.

The state-ranked showdown between Burleson Centennial and Aledo never developed Friday night thanks to the Bearcats opportunistic defense and the offensive prowess of seniors Jase McClellan, Money Parks, and Jake Bishop.

Aledo’s defense turned three turnovers into 21 points and the Bearcats offense racked up 556 yards of offense as they opened District 5-5A Division II play with a convincing 63-30 win over Centennial at Bearcat Stadium.

McClellan and Parks each scored four touchdowns while Bishop threw for five scores as Aledo improved to 2-1 and 1-0 in district. The Bearcats came into the game as the top-ranked team in Class 5A, according to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

McClellan finished with a 192 yards rushing on 21 carries and scored on runs of 1, 9, 33 and 11 yards. Parks, a senior, nabbed six passes for 106 yards including scoring grabs of 23, 9, 15 and 38 yards.

Bishop completed 15 of 18 passes for 294 yards and five scores. Senior receiver Jo Jo Earle, who caught a 48-yard touchdown pass, was Aledo’s top pass catcher with seven receptions for 162 yards. Earle also had three carries for 63 yards.

Centennial (2-1, 0-1), which entered the game ranked ninth in the state, racked up 504 yards of offense on 65 plays. The Spartans ran for 391 yards on 50 attempts.

Senior slotback Jaylon Jackson paced Centennial with 139 yards on 13 carries and added a five-yard run. Chris Mosely, a senior slotback, carried seven times of 71 yards and also caught four passes for 66 yards including a 69-yard scoring strike from Hank Meyer.

Meyer, a junior, scored on a 4-yard and rushed for 80 yards on 12 carries. He also passed for 113 yards and a score.

Even though the Spartans scored three times in the second half, Aledo answered those scores with five touchdowns.

Centennial returns to action Friday hosting Everman. Aledo is off Friday and plays Sept. 27 at Everman.

Aledo took full advantage of a pair of Centennial turnovers to hold a 28-9 lead at halftime.

On the first play following a fumble recovering by Logan Thurman, the Bearcats took a 7-0 lead on a 48-yard pass from Bishop to Earle.

Aledo’s went up 14-0 with 8:37 to play in the second quarter when Bishop hit Parks for a 23-yard score.

The Spartans fumbled on the ensuing kickoff setting Aledo up at the Centennial 22. After the Spartans defense stuff consecutive runs by McClellan for a no gain at Centennial 1, McClellan scored on fourth-and-goal from a yard out for a 21-0 lead with 6:23 left in the second quarter.

Centennial cut the lead to 21-6 with 1:20 to play in the half on a 5-yard run by Jackson. The Bearcats answered with a four-play, 66-yard scoring drive that Bishop capped with a 9-yard scoring toss to Parks.

On the final play of the first half, Centennial’s Josh Garcia hit a 31-yard field.