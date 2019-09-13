Final seconds decide thriller between The Colony and Byron Nelson

Trophy Club Nelson TD vs. The Colony Tanner Arnold hauls in a 24-yard pass from Hudson White to boost Trophy Club Nelson to a 45-33 lead over The Colony. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tanner Arnold hauls in a 24-yard pass from Hudson White to boost Trophy Club Nelson to a 45-33 lead over The Colony.

After two plays from scrimmage, the score between The Colony and Trophy Club Nelson was tied at 7-7.

That set the tone for a wide-open offensive game.

But Nelson couldn’t capitalize on turnovers and special plays in a heartbreaking 55-51 loss to The Colony at Northwest ISD Stadium on Friday night.

After the Bobcats scored to take the lead, 51-48 with just 40.5 seconds remaining, the Cougars were in good position to kick a tying field goal after a good kickoff return.

They started their final series at their 41.

The Cougars (3-0) elected to not try a 38-yard game-tying field goal with 5 seconds remaining and it paid off.

Mikey Harrington hit Christian Gonzalez for a 24-yard strike with just 1.4 remaining on the clock.

But Nelson (0-3) controlled the score most of the game.

Just four Bobcats touched the ball on offense in the first half to collect 250 yards. Most of that total was due to Maxwell Modeste’s 149 yards on 13 carries. He netted three scores on those carries.

Modeste finished the game with 213 yards on 25 carries and the three scores.

Avery Crawford helped Nelson build their lead to 38-26 at the half as he returned a kickoff 83 yards for a TD.

To add to the variety, Jordan Vance picked up a 2-point conversion attempt fumble for a safety to add to Nelson’s total.

The Colony tried to stay in step with Nelson by scoring on TD tosses of 75, 39 and 14 yards – all to Myles Price from Mikey Harrington.

The Colony drew to within 38-33 on an opening drive of the second half.

A conversion on 4th and 5 kept the Bobcats’ first dive of the second half going when White hit Stillwell on a 7-yard pass.

Another connection to Stillwell for 34 more yards put the Bobcats down to the Cougars’ 19. That later set up a Hudson to Tanner Arnold 24-yard TD pass.

Again, the Cougars came right back with a score of their own.

That left the Bobcats with a 45-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

But it was just a few plays later that The Colony took the lead on a 43-yard scoring pass and 2-point conversion to lead 48-45.

The Bobcats added to that lead on Modeste’s final score from 20 yards out.

Nelson now readies for District 5-6A play at Keller Fossil Ridge on Friday.