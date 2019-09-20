Action Jackson: Burleson Centennial’s RB runs wild in district win over Everman

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

Not much went wrong for Centennial senior slotback Jaylon Jackson in the Spartans’ 26-14 District 5-5A Division II win over Everman Friday night at BISD Stadium.

Jackson racked up 271 combined yards and scored three touchdowns. He carried seven times for 172 yards and a pair of scores.

With the Spartans leading 13-7, Jackson took the kickoff to open the second half 99 yards for a score that push their advantage to 20-7.

Centennial (3-1, 1-1) rushed for 258 yards and finished with 270 yards of offense.

Everman (1-3, 1-1) capitalized on a Centennial fumble to close to within 20-14 with 8:41 to play. After taking over their 44, the Bulldogs marched 56 yards on nine plays to score. Everman converted a third-and-10 at the Centennial 21 with a 17-yard pass from Juan Davis to Nicholas Tate. On the next play, Davis scored from four yards out.

Davis was the Bulldogs’ leading rusher with 24 carries for 78 yards and two scores. Errick Mills carried 18 times for 57 yards.

After forcing a punt, Centennial put the game away with a five-play, 34-yard scoring drive. Quarterback Hank Myer capped the march with a 12-yard run that put the Spartans up 26-14 with 2:53 to play.

Everman took the opening kickoff and went on a 19-play, 78-yard drive that took 10:25 off the clock. Davis capped the drive with a 1-yard run that gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead with 1:30 to play in the first quarter.

After that drive, the Centennial’s defense limited the Bulldogs to 107 yards of offense in the final three quarters.

Centennial needed just four plays to tie things up at 7-7. On the drive, Jackson broke off a 20-yard run then scored on a 40-yard dash on the first play of the second quarter.

Late in the second quarter, Spartans scored on the first play following an Everman punt when Jackson got loose for a 53-yard score down the near sideline to put Centennial up 13-7 with 3:37 left before halftime.

Centennial returns to action Friday with a district game at Midlothian. Everman hosts Aledo Friday in district play.