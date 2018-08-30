High school football is finally here! 14 burning questions answered by TXHSFB expert

The Star-Telegram recently sat down with one of the brightest Texas high school football minds in all of the Lone Star State in Greg Tepper, managing editor of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Tepper, who is also an analyst on Fox Sports Southwest touched on a wide variety of topics as we get set to see the first regular season games kick off on Thursday evening.

Here’s what Tepper had to say:

Who is the best team in DFW?

You can’t start a conversation without Allen. You get that kind of recognition when you’re the defending state champ. The talent is back especially on the offensive side with pass-catch combo Grant Tisdale and Theo Wease. Jayden Jernigan is back so the defense will be great. The team is balanced and with the size they have, they’re the best team in the state to start the year. They’re the team to beat with a target on their back and they’ve established themselves as king of Texas high school football as of recently.

Which DFW team has the best chance to knock off Allen?

I think Duncanville does this year. I feel like they’ve been on the cusp since the arrival of coach Reginald Samples. We really like the Panthers at DCTF. They have a lot of talented pieces that could give Allen some trouble. They’re the biggest threat in DFW.

Which DFW team is the biggest sleeper?

It’s hard to call them a sleeper – we have them third in DCTF, but Mansfield Legacy. For those maybe outside of DFW, they might not know a ton about the Broncos. I think they have the best secondary in the state in Jalen Catalon and Jeffery Carter

Dallas Carter is another and the Cowboys are the opposite. They have that name recognition. It’s been a bit slow going the past couple years, but they’re excited about this young group of players that could make an impact.

There’s a handful of sleeper – Boswell is another that could make some noise. I love what coach John Abendschan is doing there and maybe this is the breakout year.

Which district in DFW is the toughest this year?

It’s hard to go away from 7-6A, it’s very dangerous.

District 3-6A for a different reason and what Euless Trinity finds itself in – the traveling for the Trojans with San Angelo Central.

And the Highland Park and Legacy district – the UIL usually gifts out a match up like that ever year and TXHSFB fans have to be excited to see the 2-time state champs vs. the up and coming team. UIL realignment feels a lot more balanced – it just seems like there isn’t that so-called “district of doom” this year. It seems evenly spread out.

What are your thoughts on the 5A split and did any DFW team benefit from it?

In a lot of way, the 5A split isn’t going to impact the casual fan. You won’t realize what kind of impact it’s going to make maybe until playoffs. The travel aspect – it opens up a lot of other teams to contend which will make it more exciting. The impact will come from away the major Metroplex areas. Teams down by the coast, Rio Valley and even El Paso will have a better chance at contending. It may not be real apparent until the brackets come out, but it’s a brave new world in 5A.

What are your best games to watch in DFW?

Cedar Hill vs. DeSoto is good every year even after last year when both under-performed to their standards.

My eye is also on Brock and Brownwood which is on FSSW to kick off the season. You know Brock has high expectations and the Eagles are a lot of fun to watch.

It’s a loaded Week 1 slate – you also have Austin Lake Travis meeting Arlington Martin. Both may have questions this season; where will the offense come from on Martin, but with Bob Wager, who is one of the best coaches in the state, you have a chance.

Great coaches are trending up and these coaches are challenging their teams in non-district, it’s really exciting to see. For someone who covers TXHSFB, you always have one or two games early one that’s a high profile game that you want to make sure you see.

Who is the best player in DFW?

It’s hard to go away from Jalen Catalon, but DFW is so talent rich.

Jase McClellan over at Aledo is really special and starting to become a household name.

Carroll running back TJ McDaniel is in the mix too. He’s the kind of guy that has all the tools to be the best player in the state.

If you go down to 4A, Argyle’s Chase Petter is really good and at Brock, keep an eye on linebacker Zakk Young – he could be a star 6A.

Theo Wease at Allen is also up there, but there’s a great crop of talent in DFW again.

Which DFW teams are most likely to win its first state title?

Legacy is a good pick, but it’ll be a tough road to go through Highland Park.

Another that jumps to mind is Midlothian Heritage – they’re another young program that’s making waves.

How hard will it be for Highland Park to win another title?

They’re definitely on the short list of favorites to win it. You still have coach Randy Allen and as long as they have him, they have a shot. He’s a living legend and one of the best coaches in Texas high school football history. They might have lost a ton, but they’re excited about quarterback Chandler Morris. They might have major rebuilding on offense but with the pedigree that they have, they’ll always be the team to beat. The possibilities are endless and I’m done doubting Highland Park.

Do you like Kennedale’s chances to return to state?

The first time is always the toughest. Now they know they’ve been there and that they can contend at the highest level. They’ve lost some important pieces; coach Richard Barrett will have his boys ready. However, the load got tougher in 4A so it might be more difficult for the Wildcats. But as long as you have coach Barrett, you have a chance.

What are the most notable coaching changes in DFW?

Getting Todd Peterman at Brewer is huge. He’s a state champion coach and the Bears are a team to keep your eye on. He makes them an instant contender.

Bringing back Sam Harrell at Ennis is a remarkable story and let’s not forget he’s a darn good coach and really got Ennis rolling.

DeSoto bringing Mike Robinson comes to mind – it’s his opportunity to shine.

And obviously the big story is Riley Dodge and Southlake Carroll. I think the age thing is over played. He has a blood line there and is a coach’s kid. There are few people that understand that program and he’s a really good fit. He’s going to take some lumps, but he’ll bring that program up to the Dragon standard.

How do you think Fort Worth ISD will fare? Is there a team that stands out?

We talk about them the most and that’s South Hills. Mika Harp is an excellent coach that fits in really well. That’s the one that jumps to mind. I think the tide is rising in FWISD and the talent is increasing. There are some really impressive coaches and the play is improving. It’s a hidden gem in DFW. The standard has risen which is a good thing for the area and for Texas high school football.

What about Dunbar dropping to 4A?

Dunbar is one of those teams that when the UIL came out in February, you kind of looked at the teams that dropped down and immediately you take notice. The talent has never been the issue – they’ve just been the small fish in a big pond, but now they quickly become one of the more deeper teams and down the road I can see people saying “wow, we didn’t expect this team” and I think they’ll surprise some people.

Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

What’s your bold prediction for the entire season?

I like Craig Way’s one the other night – there will be multiple state champions. There are some newer programs like Midlothian Heritage, Legacy, the Frisco teams and I feel like the level of play across the state is more balanced. It’s rising while the gap between the traditional powers and newcomers is narrowing.