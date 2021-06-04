Former Mansfield coach who led Tigers to state semis named next head coach at Legacy

Jeff Hulme, who led Mansfield High for eight seasons, returns to the school district as he was named the next head football coach and athletic director at Mansfield Legacy on Thursday.

Hulme replaces Chris Melson, who was the only head football coach in Legacy school history. Melson resigned in May and moved back to Oklahoma to be closer to family.

We are excited to welcome Coach Jeff Hulme to @mansfieldisd as the Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach at @legacybroncofb!



We look forward to his leadership for Bronco Nation @LegacyBroncos pic.twitter.com/0VlFReK1ST — MISD Athletics Dept. (@MISDathletics) June 3, 2021

Hulme had six winning seasons in his eight years at Mansfield after arriving from Fort Bend Clements in 2008. Under Hulme, the Tigers won the program’s first playoff game and advanced to the Class 6A Division 2 state semifinals in 2015 with a 12-3 record.

That year, the Tigers won their first district title in 42 years.

Following that season, Hulme departed for Waco Midway. He went 47-17 in five seasons. Under Hulme, Midway went to the playoffs in four seasons and reached the state championship game in 2017 with a 15-1 record.

Legacy won 71 games in 13 varsity seasons with Melson. The Broncos went to the playoffs six times, including four straight from 20016-19. They went 2-7 this past season.

Legacy went 23-6 over a two-year stretch with a trip to the state quarterfinals in 2016 and state semifinals in 2017.

Other coaching changes in Fort Worth area:

Arlington Bowie: Danny DeArman out, Joseph Sam in

Arlington Lamar: Laban DeLay out, Billy Skinner in

LD Bell: Mike Glaze out, TJ Dibble in

South Grand Prairie: Brent Whitson out, Laban DeLay in

Mansfield Legacy: Chris Melson out, Jeff Hulme in

Waxahachie: Todd Alexander out, Shane Tolleson in

Weatherford: Billy Mathis out, Aubrey Sims in

Eastern Hills: Tracy Simien out, Devvin Anderson in

Joshua: Gary Robinson out, Danny DeArman in

Brock: Chad Worrell out, Billy Mathis in