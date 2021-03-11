Former Mansfield Legacy defensive coordinator named head coach at Arlington Bowie

Fort Bend Hightower’s Joseph Sam was named the next head football coach at Arlington Bowie on Thursday, according to Dave Campbell’s Matt Stepp.

Sam spent the past two seasons at Hightower, taking the Hurricanes to the playoffs both times. The Hurricanes went 5-5 in 2020-21 with two playoff wins over Port Arthur Memorial and Henderickson.

Hightower went 6-5 overall and 5-2 in district in 2019.

Sam replaces longtime Bowie coach Danny DeArman, who left for Joshua HS in January. DeArman led the Volunteers for eight seasons while compiling a 55-32 record with seven playoff trips.

The Volunteers went 8-2 overall and 5-1 in district in 2020-21. They beat Richardson Pearce 62-35 in the Class 6A Division 2 bi-district round, but were eliminated by Prosper in the second round.

Sam isn’t new to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Before Hightower, he was the defensive coordinator at Mansfield Legacy under Chris Melson.

A graduate of Lancaster HS, Sam began his coaching career in 2009 at Berry Middle School in Mesquite.

He spent time as the linebackers coach with Mesquite Poteet before joining Melson’s staff in 2014.

Legacy enjoyed its two best seasons in program history with Sam on the staff. The Broncos reached the regional final in 2016 and then the state semifinals in 2017.

During the 2016 season, the Bronco defense allowed 25 points per game and registered 23 sacks, 16 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries. In 2017, the Broncos allowed 20 points per game and finished with 34 sacks, 13 INTs and 16 fumble recoveries.