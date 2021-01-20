Arlington Bowie football coach named head coach, athletic director at Joshua

After eight seasons as head coach, Arlington Bowie’s Danny DeArman is moving closer to home in Johnson County.

DeArman, who graduated from Alvarado, was named the new head coach and athletic director at Joshua on Wednesday, according to Dave Campbell’s Matt Stepp.

DeArman, who was Bowie’s defensive coordinator under Kenny Perry, was promoted to head coach in the summer of 2013. He led the Volunteers to seven playoff trips and posted a 54-34 record.

He will replace Gary Robinson, who spent the past three seasons at Joshua.

DeArman will look to turn around the football program. The Owls went 1-8 and 0-6 last season. They were 4-25 under Robinson and haven’t been to the playoffs since 1996.

The Volunteers went 8-2 overall and 5-1 in District 8-6A this season. They beat Richardson Pearce 62-35 in the Class 6A Division 2 bi-district round, but were eliminated by Prosper in the second round.

This year’s 8-2 and 5-1 marks were DeArman’s best in terms of winning percentage. Only the 2016 team, that went 10-3 and to the third round, had more wins and a deeper playoff run.

Bowie head coach Danny DeArman peers down the sideline during the first half of a high school football game at Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 01, 2019. The game between Bowie and Lamar was tied at 10 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

Other significant moments in DeArman’s Bowie career includes saving Eden Russom’s life. Russom was trapped in her car in flooding waters during a storm in September 2018.

DeArman helped cook 15 turkeys for players and families at Thanksgiving in 2016.

He also delivered letterman jackets to his players’ doorsteps in April during the pandemic.