Joshua head coach Gary Robinson leaving the football program after three seasons

Joshua’s Gary Robinson resigned as Owls’ head football coach and athletic director on Tuesday, which was first reported by Dave Campbell’s Matt Stepp.

He spent three seasons with the Owls, who went 1-8 this season, including 0-6 in District 5-5A Division 2. In three seasons, Robinson, who was hired in December of 2017, compiled an overall record of 4-25 and 2-20 in district.

The Owls last made the postseason in 1996.

Their only win of the season came when they beat playoff bound Fort Worth Polytechnic, 18-6, in Week 2.

Prior to Joshua, Robinson helped open the football program at Krum, where he was coach from 2012-16. He made the playoffs every year, including a trip to the regional final in 2015.