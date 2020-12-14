Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
High School Football

UIL state championship between Balmorhea, Richland Springs postponed due to COVID-19

The first UIL football state championship game this week between Balmorhea and Richland Springs has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, the UIL announced Monday morning.

There is an active case at Balmorhea, which was first reported by six-man expert Leman Saunders.

The two teams are squaring off in the Class 1A (six-man) Division 2 title game, which was scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium. It was the first of three games that day.

Three more state games are scheduled on Thursday with two on Friday.

Per a UIL press release, Balmorhea and Richland Springs will reschedule a game at a time and site determined by both schools. However, the game must be completed by January 16, which is the final day for state championship games in Class 6A. State games in Class 4A and below are this week. Class 6A and 5A will be played Jan. 15-16.

Balmorhea is 11-1 this season while Richland Springs is a perfect 12-0. Richland Springs has won a six-man state record nine state championships, including last year, 62-16 over Motley County.

STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Argyle (15-0) vs. Lindale (13-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Gilmer (14-1) vs. Carthage (13-0), noon Friday

Tuscola Jim Ned (13-1) vs. Hallettsville (13-2), 7 p.m. Thursday

Canadian (14-1) vs. Franklin (12-2), 3 p.m. Thursday

Post (15-0) vs. Shiner (13-0), 11 a.m. Thursday

Windthorst (14-1) vs. Mart (14-0), 7 p.m. Wednesday

Sterling City (14-0) vs. May (13-1), 2 p.m. Wednesday

Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  
