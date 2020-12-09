Tickets, COVID-19 guidelines, schedules for UIL state football title games in 4A-1A

The UIL released COVID-19 guidelines and ticket sales on Wednesday for the high school football state championship games in Class 4A and below, which run Dec. 16-18 at AT&T Stadium.

Class 6A and 5A games will be in January.

Schedule

Class 1A Division 2: Balmorhea vs. Richland Springs, 11 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 16

Class 1A Division 1: Sterling City vs. May, 2 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 16

Class 2A Division 2: 7 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 16

Class 2A Division 1: 11 a.m. Thursday Dec. 17

Class 3A Division 2: 3 p.m. Thursday Dec. 17

Class 3A Division 1: 7 p.m. Thursday Dec. 17

Class 4A Division 2: Noon Friday Dec. 18

Class 4A Division 1: 7 p.m. Friday Dec. 18

TV

All games will be broadcast on Fox Sports Southwest.

Class 3A games will also be televised on FSSW Plus.

Per the UIL, using live streaming sites including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube to stream the game is strictly prohibited and in direct violation of the UIL’s agreement with its broadcast partners.

Tickets

Tickets are for sale and $20 for the general public. School pre-sale prices are $15, but must include a code from a participating school. Tickets will be digital and available through mobile devices. The ticket office will not be open on the day of the games. Tickets won’t be sold at AT&T Stadium and all tickets must be purchased through the website or app.

Tickets will be distributed in seat blocks known as pods to maintain distance between groups. A limited number of tickets will be available to each participating school with a code. This code will be sent to school administration to send out to their fans. Once the code expires, any remaining tickets will be opened up for the general public to purchase. No Texas High School Coaching Association and Six-Man passes will be accepted and any passes from specific school districts.

Ticket Sales

One ticket is good for all games on Wednesday and Thursday. However, only one ticket will be good for one game on Friday. The stadium will be cleared between games. If fans wish to attend both 4A games on Friday, fans will need to purchase a ticket for each game.

Wednesday December 16

Thursday December 17

Friday December 18 (Class 4A Division 2)

Friday December 18 (Class 4A Division 1)

COVID-19 restrictions

All fans must be wearing a mask or face covering in the stadium unless consuming food or drink. Seating this season will be reserved and fans must sit in reserved seats. Capacity at AT&T Stadium will be limited and fans are required to practice social distancing inside and outside of the stadium.

No cash will be accepted at concession stands to help limit contact between fans and workers. All food, beverage, parking and retail can only be purchased with a major credit or debit card as well as mobile pay.

Parking can only be purchased on the day of the game and not in advance. Parking is $20 per vehicle and lots will open two hours before the start of the first game of the day.

Fans may enter the stadium one hour before the start of the first game of the day.

For all inquiries, refer to the UIL website here.