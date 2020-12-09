Seniors help change football culture at North Crowley. Now Panthers are playoff bound

The North Crowley Panthers take the field at a game earlier this season. On Friday, they’’ll look to win their first playoff game since 2003 when they face Trophy Club Nelson. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

When Courtney Allen was hired to take over the football team at North Crowley in 2018, one of the first things he did was call the Class of 2021 into his office.

He wanted to change the culture and bring the program back to its winning ways. The Panthers’ last winning season came in 2005. Their last playoff game was in 2008.

If things were going to change, it was going to start with this year’s senior class.

After going 2-8 overall and 1-6 in district in 2018, Allen has turned the Panthers around in 2020 with their first playoff berth in 12 years. At 6-3, they have secured their first winning season in 15 years.

“This group of kids kind of latched onto the vision when we first got here,” Allen said. “They have worked hard the last two seasons and are finally getting the opportunity to be in the playoffs.”

Allen said there are 27 seniors this year, but a majority of the offense are juniors.

The Panthers beat Weatherford, 42-7, on Nov. 27 that clinched their berth. They will face Trophy Club Nelson (5-4) in a Class 6A Division 2 bi-district game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Globe Life Park.

“We set a goal earlier in the year to be a playoff team and they rose to the occasion,” said Allen.

“It’s a crazy feeling when you know that every game that you play, you’re making history,” added senior safety and New Mexico commit Ronald Wilson. “I remember that day when coach Allen called us into his office and told us we’re going to be the ones who change this program around and that he needed us to be great.”

Quarterback Chandler Pullam threw for 165 yards and three touchdowns in the playoff-clinching win over Weatherford. Dejuan Lacy rushed for 107 yards and a score. Tristan White made seven catches for 123 yards and three TDs.

Junior Quinton Jackson accounted for 99 yards passing, 62 rushing, 33 receiving and one TD.

North Crowley quarterback Quinton Jackson (10) hands the ball off to running back DeJuan Lacy (R) during the first half of a high school football game, Thursday night, November 5, 2020 played at Pennington Field in Bedford, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

North Crowley receiver Chance Beachum (8) celebrates with offensive lineman Kyren McCray (65) after his touchdown reception against Trinity during the first half of a high school football game, Thursday night, November 5, 2020 played at Pennington Field in Bedford, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

“Coach Allen has done a lot for us and believed in us since day one,” Jackson said. “Feels great to be in the playoffs. This group is really special. We put so much work in during the off-season and it’s really paying off right now. We’ve had a lot of ups and downs, but this team knows how to fight through adversity. It’s just a brotherhood all around.”

North Crowley won its last two games, including a 36-24 victory over Haltom last week to close out the regular season at 5-2 and earn district runner-up in 3-6A. The five district wins are the most the Panthers have had in a season since 2005.

Jackson threw for 132 yards and two TDs. Lacy rushed for 242 yards with two scores. Chance Beachum made three catches for 71 yards and two TDs.

“It’s good to see the kids hit their stride the past two weeks,” Allen said. “That game was also a focal point. We wanted to win the game heading into the playoffs and have some momentum. Beating playoff teams like Weatherford and Haltom gives us some confidence.”

North Crowley will look to win its first playoff game since winning a state title in 2003.

“We bring up dates and history,” Allen said. “We’ve said it’s been done before so it can be done again.”

Added Wilson, “To be the class that changed this thing around is even more special because we’ve seen it coming and having a head coach that believes in you just makes it even better.”