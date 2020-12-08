Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

High School Football

Final Fort Worth-area high school football 6A/5A district standings, playoff berths

Records as of December 7, 2020.

*Clinched playoff berth

**Seeding based on zones

+Seeding based on winning percentage















District 3-6AWL

WL

Trinity*70

81

North Crowley*52

63

Haltom*52

54

Weatherford*43

55

Boswell34

36

Paschal25

37

L.D. Bell25

27

Chisholm Trail07

19















District 4-6AWL

WL

Carroll*60

71

Eaton*51

73

Nelson*32

54

Timber Creek*24

46

Central23

35

Keller24

36

Fossil Ridge06

17















District 8-6AWL

WL

Martin*60

81

Bowie*51

71

South Grand Prairie*42

62

Arlington*24

45

Lamar24

36

Grand Prairie15

35

Sam Houston15

36















District 11-6A**WL

WL

Duncanville*50

61

Cedar Hill*51

71

DeSoto*51

71

Waxahachie*42

54

Mansfield34

46

Midway25

27

Waco05

16

Lake Ridge06

09















District 3-5A D1WL

WL

Cooper*60

71

Azle*61

82

Northwest*52

73

Brewer*32

44

Crowley34

37

Arlington Heights15

35

Granbury15

28

Saginaw06

09















District 4-5A D1+WL

WL

Colleyville Heritage*50

60

Red Oak*61

62

Centennial*42

53

Summit*32

44

Midlothian43

63

Richland25

55

Legacy16

27

Birdville06

16















District 4-5A D2WL

WL

Grapevine*70

83

Southwest*61

72

North Side*52

72

Polytechnic*43

46

South Hills34

46

Wyatt25

28

Trimble Tech16

19

Creekview07

09















District 5-5A D2**WL

WL

Aledo*50

71

Timberview*51

81

Everman*43

55

Seguin*33

43

Burleson43

64

University13

24

Cleburne14

54

Joshua06

18







_____





Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service