High School Football
Final Fort Worth-area high school football 6A/5A district standings, playoff berths
Records as of December 7, 2020.
*Clinched playoff berth
**Seeding based on zones
+Seeding based on winning percentage
|District 3-6A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Trinity*
|7
|0
|8
|1
|North Crowley*
|5
|2
|6
|3
|Haltom*
|5
|2
|5
|4
|Weatherford*
|4
|3
|5
|5
|Boswell
|3
|4
|3
|6
|Paschal
|2
|5
|3
|7
|L.D. Bell
|2
|5
|2
|7
|Chisholm Trail
|0
|7
|1
|9
|District 4-6A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Carroll*
|6
|0
|7
|1
|Eaton*
|5
|1
|7
|3
|Nelson*
|3
|2
|5
|4
|Timber Creek*
|2
|4
|4
|6
|Central
|2
|3
|3
|5
|Keller
|2
|4
|3
|6
|Fossil Ridge
|0
|6
|1
|7
|District 8-6A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Martin*
|6
|0
|8
|1
|Bowie*
|5
|1
|7
|1
|South Grand Prairie*
|4
|2
|6
|2
|Arlington*
|2
|4
|4
|5
|Lamar
|2
|4
|3
|6
|Grand Prairie
|1
|5
|3
|5
|Sam Houston
|1
|5
|3
|6
|District 11-6A**
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Duncanville*
|5
|0
|6
|1
|Cedar Hill*
|5
|1
|7
|1
|DeSoto*
|5
|1
|7
|1
|Waxahachie*
|4
|2
|5
|4
|Mansfield
|3
|4
|4
|6
|Midway
|2
|5
|2
|7
|Waco
|0
|5
|1
|6
|Lake Ridge
|0
|6
|0
|9
|District 3-5A D1
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Cooper*
|6
|0
|7
|1
|Azle*
|6
|1
|8
|2
|Northwest*
|5
|2
|7
|3
|Brewer*
|3
|2
|4
|4
|Crowley
|3
|4
|3
|7
|Arlington Heights
|1
|5
|3
|5
|Granbury
|1
|5
|2
|8
|Saginaw
|0
|6
|0
|9
|District 4-5A D1+
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Colleyville Heritage*
|5
|0
|6
|0
|Red Oak*
|6
|1
|6
|2
|Centennial*
|4
|2
|5
|3
|Summit*
|3
|2
|4
|4
|Midlothian
|4
|3
|6
|3
|Richland
|2
|5
|5
|5
|Legacy
|1
|6
|2
|7
|Birdville
|0
|6
|1
|6
|District 4-5A D2
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Grapevine*
|7
|0
|8
|3
|Southwest*
|6
|1
|7
|2
|North Side*
|5
|2
|7
|2
|Polytechnic*
|4
|3
|4
|6
|South Hills
|3
|4
|4
|6
|Wyatt
|2
|5
|2
|8
|Trimble Tech
|1
|6
|1
|9
|Creekview
|0
|7
|0
|9
|District 5-5A D2**
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Aledo*
|5
|0
|7
|1
|Timberview*
|5
|1
|8
|1
|Everman*
|4
|3
|5
|5
|Seguin*
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Burleson
|4
|3
|6
|4
|University
|1
|3
|2
|4
|Cleburne
|1
|4
|5
|4
|Joshua
|0
|6
|1
|8
|_____
Comments