Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 16/Week 12

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports

Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire

Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report

Season Record

Ashley Pickle 126-24

Greg Tepper 126-24

Stephen Peters 124-26

Derek Johnson 121-29

Ric Renner 120-30

Jason Howell 118-32

Erin Hartigan 118-32

Matt Diggs 118-32

Nolan Ruth 116-34

Tarrance Johnson 113-37

Brian Gosset 107-43

Kenny Matthews 106-44

Marc Henry 100-50

Matt Davidson 87-63

Games

Nolan Catholic vs Dallas Parish

Northwest vs Red Oak

Azle vs Burleson Centennial

Colleyville Covenant vs Lake Country

Southwest Christian vs Dallas Christian

FW Southwest vs Canyon Randall

Byron Nelson vs North Crowley

Lake Highlands vs South Grand Prairie

Lewisville vs McKinney Boyd

Marcus vs Prosper

Arlington vs Jesuit

Grapevine vs Abilene Wylie

PICKS

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Nolan, Red Oak, Azle, Covenant, SCS, Southwest, North Crowley, Lake Highlands, Lewisville, Marcus, Arlington, Grapevine

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Nolan, Red Oak, Centennial, Covenant, Dallas Christian, Randall, North Crowley, SGP, Lewisville, Prosper, Jesuit, Grapevine

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Nolan, Red Oak, Centennial, Covenant, Dallas Christian, Southwest, Byron, SGP, Lewisville, Prosper, Jesuit, Grapevine

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Nolan, Red Oak, Centennial, Covenant, Dallas Christian, Randall, North Crowley, SGP, Lewisville, Marcus, Jesuit, Grapevine

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Parish, Red Oak, Centennial, Covenant, Dallas Christian, Randall, North Crowley, SGP, Lewisville, Prosper, Arlington, Grapevine

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Nolan, Red Oak, Azle, Covenant, Dallas Christian, Southwest, North Crowley, Lake Highlands, Lewisville, Prosper, Arlington, Grapevine

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Nolan, Red Oak, Centennial, Covenant, Dallas Christian, Southwest, Byron, SGP, Lewisville, Prosper Jesuit, Wylie

Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Nolan, Red Oak, Centennial, LCCS, Dallas Christian, Randall, North Crowley, SGP, Lewisville, Marcus, Jesuit, Grapevine

Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Nolan, NW, Azle, Covenant, Dallas Christian, Southwest, North Crowley, Lake Highlands, Boyd, Marcus, Jesuit, Grapevine

Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Nolan, Red Oak, Centennial, Covenant, Dallas Christian, Southwest, Byron, SGP, Lewisville, Prosper, Arlington, Grapevine

Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Nolan, NW, Azle, Coveant, SCS, Southwest, North Crowley, Lake Highlands, Lewisville, Prosper, Arlington, Grapevine

Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Nolan, Red Oak, Centennial, Covenant, SCS, Randall, North Crowley, SGP, Boyd, Marcus, Jesuit, Grapevine

Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Parish, Red Oak, Centennial, LCCS, Dallas Christian, Randall, North Crowley, SGP, Lewisville, Marcus, Jesuit, Grapevine

Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Nolan, Red Oak, Centennial, Covenant, Dallas Christian, Randall, Byron, SGP, Lewisville, Marcus, Jesuit, Grapevine