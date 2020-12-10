High School Football
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 16/Week 12
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports
Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire
Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report
Season Record
Ashley Pickle 126-24
Greg Tepper 126-24
Stephen Peters 124-26
Derek Johnson 121-29
Ric Renner 120-30
Jason Howell 118-32
Erin Hartigan 118-32
Matt Diggs 118-32
Nolan Ruth 116-34
Tarrance Johnson 113-37
Brian Gosset 107-43
Kenny Matthews 106-44
Marc Henry 100-50
Matt Davidson 87-63
Games
Nolan Catholic vs Dallas Parish
Northwest vs Red Oak
Azle vs Burleson Centennial
Colleyville Covenant vs Lake Country
Southwest Christian vs Dallas Christian
FW Southwest vs Canyon Randall
Byron Nelson vs North Crowley
Lake Highlands vs South Grand Prairie
Lewisville vs McKinney Boyd
Marcus vs Prosper
Arlington vs Jesuit
Grapevine vs Abilene Wylie
PICKS
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Nolan, Red Oak, Azle, Covenant, SCS, Southwest, North Crowley, Lake Highlands, Lewisville, Marcus, Arlington, Grapevine
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Nolan, Red Oak, Centennial, Covenant, Dallas Christian, Randall, North Crowley, SGP, Lewisville, Prosper, Jesuit, Grapevine
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Nolan, Red Oak, Centennial, Covenant, Dallas Christian, Southwest, Byron, SGP, Lewisville, Prosper, Jesuit, Grapevine
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Nolan, Red Oak, Centennial, Covenant, Dallas Christian, Randall, North Crowley, SGP, Lewisville, Marcus, Jesuit, Grapevine
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Parish, Red Oak, Centennial, Covenant, Dallas Christian, Randall, North Crowley, SGP, Lewisville, Prosper, Arlington, Grapevine
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Nolan, Red Oak, Azle, Covenant, Dallas Christian, Southwest, North Crowley, Lake Highlands, Lewisville, Prosper, Arlington, Grapevine
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Nolan, Red Oak, Centennial, Covenant, Dallas Christian, Southwest, Byron, SGP, Lewisville, Prosper Jesuit, Wylie
Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Nolan, Red Oak, Centennial, LCCS, Dallas Christian, Randall, North Crowley, SGP, Lewisville, Marcus, Jesuit, Grapevine
Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Nolan, NW, Azle, Covenant, Dallas Christian, Southwest, North Crowley, Lake Highlands, Boyd, Marcus, Jesuit, Grapevine
Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Nolan, Red Oak, Centennial, Covenant, Dallas Christian, Southwest, Byron, SGP, Lewisville, Prosper, Arlington, Grapevine
Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Nolan, NW, Azle, Coveant, SCS, Southwest, North Crowley, Lake Highlands, Lewisville, Prosper, Arlington, Grapevine
Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Nolan, Red Oak, Centennial, Covenant, SCS, Randall, North Crowley, SGP, Boyd, Marcus, Jesuit, Grapevine
Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Parish, Red Oak, Centennial, LCCS, Dallas Christian, Randall, North Crowley, SGP, Lewisville, Marcus, Jesuit, Grapevine
Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Nolan, Red Oak, Centennial, Covenant, Dallas Christian, Randall, Byron, SGP, Lewisville, Marcus, Jesuit, Grapevine
